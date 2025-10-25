We Could Totally Envision Tate McRae Rocking These SI Swim Looks on Her ‘Miss Possessive Tour’
Tate McRae is giving her fans shows to remember at every stop of her Miss Possessive Tour so far. There, the Canadian artist is performing electrifying dance routines and stunning vocals, proving that—if you don’t have plans to see her tour before it concludes—you may be missing out on one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year.
Another reason to see McRae perform is her unique sense of style, which is best described as sporty, flirty and flashy. Each color-coded ensemble brings forth an undeniable wow factor that is guaranteed to dazzle the crowd, while still allowing the singer to move around comfortably on stage.
However, if a McRae show isn’t in the cards, allow us to suggest the next best thing: bumping her So Close To What album at full volume while scrolling through some SI Swimsuit looks absolutely embody the talented artist’s energy! With that in mind, here are some archival SI Swimsuit snapshots that match some of our favorite Miss Possessive looks.
New York City Stop
Whenever McRae wears red, it exudes the sultry vibes of her smash-hit song, “Sports Car.” Just like the color, the song is spicy and seductive, creating a vibe that will have you feeling bolder than ever.
This look reminds us of: Berkleigh Wright in Belize
The smoldering ensemble Wright wore in this snapshot was as if the lyrics “I think you know what this is/I think you wanna” came to life and took the form of a scarlet red bikini by Andi Bagus. As for the two-toned bolero, that’s definitely the bridge of the song. McRae’s words, “Oh my guy/You don’t wanna waste my time,” might as well be spelled out on the sleeves of the piece.
Atlanta & Florida Stops
When McRae wears white, it radiates a heavenly and tranquil energy that speaks to the softer side of the superstar. Her lyrics may be the words found in a good-girl-gone-bad’s journal, but let’s not forget that behind the fierceness of “Tatiana” is Tate from Calgary. Her song “Nostalgia“ feels most like this all-white look.
This look reminds us of: Lauren Wasser in Belize
“Nostalgia” is one of those songs you blare when you’re feeling a little sentimental about the past on those long nights. But despite the somberness, you’re still ready for what life has ahead of you.
The soft tune reminded us of this image of Wasser in her all-white attire. Her powerful story looks back at us in her striking gaze, while the way she props herself up with strength and resilience encourages us to keep going. Nostalgia may be strong, but Wasser is here to remind you that you’re stronger.
New York City Stop (Again!)
There’s something about McRae in this snap that really encapsulates a nuanced dichotomy many out there can definitely relate to. Her pose is untamed and intense—yet with the light pink set, you get the delicate and graceful vibes hidden behind the performance. And juggling those juxtapositions is an act all too familiar to some.
This look reminds us of: Sailor Brinkley Cook in Aruba
Brinkley Cook and McRae’s light pink is a dead ringer for the energy we get from the song “Revolving Door”. The song symbolizes the soft vulnerability that exists behind the “bravada” because, underneath that cutthroat exterior, we’re just people who sometimes “need a minute.”
The strapless ruffle top of Brinkley Cook’s two-piece envelops the more feminine side, while the cutout represents the fearless risk-taker in us all.
AND Caroline Marks at The Boca Raton
Marks’s magenta bikini from her Boca Raton feature also comes to mind, reminding us of the great heights we can reach. The deep pink pigment of the Olympian’s swimsuit was commanding, and the design of her bikini was also compelling.
What better McRae song to liken this look to other than “It’s ok I’m ok?” The ultimate “I can do bad all by myself” anthem.
Minnesota Stop
A cool color for a cool girl. This midnight blue outfit is one of our favorites on McRae because it’s a hue that flatters her extremely well.
Easily, the song that feels most like the color blue when we listen is “No I’m not in love,”—a hair-flipping song that is sure to have you feeling like you’re that girl. Specifically, the lyrics "I am not in love/Sky has never been blue.”
This look reminds us of: Jordan Chiles at The Boca Raton
If Chiles doesn’t immediately pop into your mind when thinking about that girl, then viewing her amazing 2025 cover feature in Boca Raton will convince you otherwise.
Her shoot was a sight to behold. From her incredible poses to her up-to-the-minute swimwear, Chiles brought the Midas touch to her very first shoot. She’s “that girl” for a reason, and this electric blue bikini snapshot is just a sneak peek at her shoot’s greatness.