Tate McRae Reminds Fans Why a Classic Red Two-Piece Will Always Be Effortlessly Cool
This week, Tate McRae revealed the title and release date of her new single, and fans are already in a frenzy.
This exciting news comes as the recording artist celebrates an incredible year! To start, she headlined Lollapalooza for the first time in July, making waves with her golden performance—pun very much intended. She also partnered with several major labels, expanding her already impressive portfolio by working with beloved brands like Adidas and Calvin Klein. In September, she was announced as part of the live performance lineup for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside Megan Thee Stallion, KATSEYE and Megan Moroney. Then, last week, she launched her first-ever fragrance, TATE 01, to fans’ delight.
And she’s not finished yet! On Wednesday, Oct. 7, she caught fans’ attention again by revealing the title and release date of her forthcoming single alongside a sultry snapshot. Despite autumn’s arrival, the “Sports Car” singer channeled pure summertime vibes for the single’s album art, teasing in the caption, “Housewife. Out 10.15 💍.”
In the photo, McRae rocked a timeless seaside style and a staple of the SI Swimsuit model wardrobe: a classic red bikini. She accessorized the effortlessly cool look with trendy oversized sunglasses and a gold watch, matching the hardware details on the must-have swimsuit. Still, there wasn’t a sun-drenched beach or pool party in sight; instead, the star wore the two-piece while pushing an extravagant-looking stroller filled with cold hard cash in front of a luxurious mansion. “This is my kinda breaking news,” comedian Nikki Glaser quipped in the comments. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Oh, you better believe I’ll be up at midnight to hear this.”
As noted above, at SI Swimsuit, we consider ourselves somewhat experts in red bikinis, having featured the go-to two-piece in multiple shoots throughout the years. Countless models have rocked the look on the glossy pages of the annual issue, and in 2026, the style was more present than ever. In February, both Claire Kittle and Brittany Mahomes wore variations on the look for their digital cover shoots on Captiva Island, Fla. The Nader sisters also wore radiant reds on the catwalk at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami (and you can still stream the show on Hulu and Disney+).
With that in mind, we’ve curated a list featuring a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit red bikini moments—that way, if you’re looking to twin with McRae the next time you reach for a two-piece, you’ll have plenty of stylish inspiration!
See how SI Swimsuit models style classic red bikinis
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.