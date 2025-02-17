6 Totally Fierce, Stunning Photos From Paige Spiranac’s SI Swimsuit Debut We’re Still Obsessed With
Social media personality Paige Spiranac never fails to take our breath away. The 31-year-old former golf pro, who decided to pursue content creation full-time nearly 10 years ago when she encountered a crossroads in her life, made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2018. Spiranac is a well-known influencer in the world of golf, using her platform to share tips, show off her latest activewear fashion statement and wow her followers with her always-improving golf swing.
In addition to her athletic skills, she’s also a passionate anti-bullying advocate after facing unfair treatment online.
For her first feature in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Spiranac was positively fierce and striking on the beaches of Aruba with photographer James Macari. The San Diego State alum rocked a variety of different swimsuit styles—all in black—along with futuristic, cool pieces, making her look like a galactic goddess straight out of a sci-fi movie.
Spiranac returned to the magazine in 2024 to be featured as a brand “legend” for the 60th anniversary, posing alongside 26 other incredible models who have shaped SI Swim over the past decade in Hollywood, Fla. Looking back to her first-ever feature, we can’t help but highlight six of our favorite photos. It was definitely an unforgettable shoot.
Spiranac, who has learned how to embrace vulnerability online, has served as a role model for many, including fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne. The 22-year-old gymnast, who is currently in her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers women’s team, has cited Spiranac as someone she looks up to.
“I always say that you can have it all, but she literally does it all,” Dunne said of Spiranac. “And I deeply admire that. She’s great at golf and she was once a gymnast and I know how hard that is and I know how hard it is sometimes to turn the page but she’s so great in so many different areas [including] social media, building her own brand. I just really admire everything she does and how she goes about her work.”
Spiranac, who recently highlighted the power of platonic friendships ahead of Galentine’s Day, is constantly serving up inspo—whether it’s with her latest golf swing video, SI Swimsuit shoot or words of powerful advice. In 2025, she’s focusing more on building up her YouTube presence and aims to step out of her comfort zone for more opportunities, not just limited to golf.