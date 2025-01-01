5 Unforgettable Photos of Nina Agdal’s Stunning Comeback to SI Swimsuit in Belize
Danish model Nina Agdal is an absolute Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon. After making her debut with the brand in 2012 when photographed by James Macari on Desroches Island, Seychelles, the now-32-year-old mom of one has posed for the magazine a total of 10 times. Landing the cover in 2014 alongside fellow brand legends Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen for the 50th anniversary issue, Agdal cemented herself in SI Swimsuit history, and fortunately returned this year for the 60th anniversary issue, posing alongside 26 other brand staples for the “Legends” photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
It had been seven years since Agdal had posed for SI Swimsuit, and her return was certainly highly anticipated. But the “Legends” spread wasn’t the only shoot the Maxim cover girl took part in this year. Also for the 2024 issue, Agdal traveled to the beautiful beaches of Belize to be photographed by Derek Kettela. The results were positively flawless as she rocked white swimsuits, perfectly complementing her tanned and toned skin and dirty blonde hair. Though we couldn’t pick just five favorites from the shoot, these below are undoubtedly memorable.
Agdal was the picture of tropical beauty in the water and while lounging nearby.
While on set for the 60th anniversary “Legends” photo shoot, Agdal discussed the significance of her comeback with SI Swimsuit—especially with such an honorable title. “Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special,” she shared. “It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed.”
2024 was quite a big year for Agdal, and not just because of her return to SI Swimsuit. In April, she and fiancé Logan Paul—who she got engaged to in July 2023—announced they were expecting their first child together. The pair welcomed a baby girl named Esmé in September, changing their lives forever. While speaking to the brand leading up to the holidays, Agdal shared that, with her family of three, she already had the best gift. “I really don’t have any Christmas wishes this year!” she said. “I have everything I need and more.”
During the week of Christmas, Agdal and Paul gave their followers a rare glimpse into their family life as new parents, sharing adorable photos of their little girl and other shots of their downtime for the holidays.
We hope 2025 is just as special for Agdal as 2024 was.