We’re Still Thinking About These 3 Photos of WNBA Star Nneka Ogwumike in St. Thomas
Since the WNBA went on break a little less than a month ago, news on the league front has been few and far between. The Olympians are busy working their way toward what would be their eighth consecutive gold medal in the women’s basketball competition, and the non-Olympians are resting up for a return to the court later this month.
Among the latter group is WNBA veteran Nneka Ogwumike. The athlete closed out July play with a stunning performance in the WNBA All-Star game. Making her ninth appearance on the All-Star roster, Ogwumike put up a solid 14 points, going 7-9 from the field. Since, the Seattle Storm forward has been largely quiet as she rests up ahead of the second half of the season.
But, though she isn’t stepping out in the tunnels ahead of game time in her signature good style or putting on a show on the court, we know there is more of that to come. After all, she’s an impressive athlete with an even more impressive résumé. In addition to her on-court achievements, she has established herself as an advocate for women athletes (in the WNBA and beyond). And, of course, she’s a beloved member of the SI Swimsuit family.
Back in 2022, she made her debut in St. Thomas. Photographer Laretta Houston captured a handful of strong images of the athlete posing in all-black swimwear, which stood out against the coastal backdrop. Below are just a few of our favorites.