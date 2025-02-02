XANDRA’s Best Bikini Moments for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Joining the SI Swimsuit brand in 2024 as a rookie, XANDRA absolutely mesmerized on the shores of Belize with photographer Derek Kettela. Rocking red hot two-pieces in a variety of different styles, the Cincinnati, Ohio native flaunted her sun-kissed, toned figure while also putting her bubbly, fun persona on full display. The brand is so excited to welcome the DJ back to the pages for the 2025 issue and shared the first official image from her shoot this week.
If one thing is for sure, it’s that XANDRA’s looks serve as major inspo for fans across the globe. The influencer, who built up her internet presence after being told she couldn’t book DJ gigs without one, has over a million followers across TikTok and Instagram. Giving fans a glimpse into her life with videos of her musical skills and relatable personality, we love to follow along with her everyday updates. And when she puts on a fun and fashionable ‘fit, we all take notes.
Of course, we’re obsessing over XANDRA’s latest swimsuit look for her 2025 feature, where she posed for Yu Tsai’s lens in Jamaica. Between her two shoots with the brand, let’s look back at her seven best bikini moments that have us running to create our swimsuit vision boards.
XANDRA’s 7 unforgettable bikini looks
XANDRA, who released her debut single “Body Say” in July 2024, discussed joining the SI Swimsuit brand while on set for her rookie shoot, reflecting on the importance of its legacy.
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” she said. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”
After making her debut on the pages of the magazine, XANDRA landed on the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, embarked on her second tour of the year, the Body Say fall tour and released her second single, “I’m Going Out” alongside Sam Feldt, Steve Aoki and Nile Rodgers. Needless to say, she’s an absolute powerhouse in the electronic music industry and we couldn’t be happier for her.
Whether she’s DJing for thousands of people or showing off her latest bikini look, it’s always fun being a fan of XANDRA.