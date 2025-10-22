XANDRA Announces Halloween-Themed Birthday Event in NYC: Get Tickets Here
For XANDRA, Halloween doesn’t end on Oct. 31. This week, the two-time SI Swimsuit model announced that she’s taking spooky season into November with a spectacle in the Big Apple.
“I love NYC so much that I’m throwing my birthday party there on Halloweekend and you are all invited,” the Ohio native—who touched down in Belize with the magazine for her debut in 2024 before heading to Jamaica in 2025—told her Instagram following.
In the post, the blonde beauty sported a cropped baby tee with “I ❤️ NY” printed on its center, and paired the graphic top with a striped low-rise skirt. To complete the look, she also added oversized gold hoops, a black leather bag and matching oversized sunnies.
The DJ’s event will take place at Le Poisson Rouge on the outskirts of Manhattan’s Washington Square Park. Acting as an extension of Halloween festivities and a belated celebration of her birthday (which is on Oct. 30), the party has already sparked excitement in the post’s comment section.
“AHHHHHHH CANT WAIT,” Kelsey Anderson emphatically penned. The Bachelor Season 28 winner is besties with the soon-to-be 25-year-old, and the two even adventured internationally together over the summer.
“Oh let’s goo,” Midge Purce—who walked the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show with XANDRA back in May—added.
You can purchase tickets for the event here!
Prefacing the announcement, XANDRA showcased some major Halloween inspo on her TikTok, giving fans a sneak peek of her own costumes for the holiday. Earlier this week, the model debuted an all-black patent leather ensemble inspired by Pamela Anderson’s iconic 1996 film Barb Wire. Then yesterday, she channeled her inner showgirl as Christina Aguilera’s character in the 2010 musical Burlesque. (And if you’re still on the hunt for your own outfit, we’ve also curated 10 costumes from swimwear staples that you may already have at home!)
For her birthday this year, the model has a fun act to follow, given how much she enjoyed her 24th birthday. “I have not had this good of a birthday in years,” she told her TikTok following in the midst of her 2024 celebrations. “I am one of those girls when it comes to my birthday, I instantly start crying. I have no words. Like, I’ve never just felt so supported and loved.”
In the same post, XANDRA also issued some words of wisdom surrounding the big day. She declared, “When it comes to birthdays, I feel like the most important thing is just [to] surround yourself with people that you love and that support you.”
