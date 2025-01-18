Xandra Pohl Dances for the Weekend in Stunning Purple Bikini Throwback Video
Xandra Pohl is having winter blues so she‘s reminiscing on her days in Costa Rica at the end of December. The Miami-based DJ traveled to the Central American rainforest country with her bff Mia Martini and the two had an absolute blast hiking, swimming, tanning and just being girls in a beautiful tropical paradise.
In her latest Instagram post, a throwback from the vacation, the 24-year-old “Body Say” singer and her bestie danced along to a trending sound by Jack Marlow.
“thank f--- it’s the weekend. Time to forget about all your problems, those can wait till Monday. And, whatever you do do not text your ex,” the duo mouthed along to the audio before breaking out into dance moves to the fabulous beat.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Pohl donned a gorgeous muted purple string bikini set from Tropic of C, supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand. The two-piece featured a classic triangle-style top and cheeky side-tie bottoms. Shop her swimsuit below.
The Ohio native accessorized with a stack of necklaces including a long dangly pearl ($90) item from Ettika and another statement layered pearl choker ($150) from Jordan Road as well as tons of bangles and bracelets and chunky gold drop earrings. She showed off her super sculpted abs, tiny waist and toned legs while her long blonde locks were loose and naturally wavy. Martini donned an earthy multicolored printed bandeau set with crochet details.
“missin Costa Rica :///,” Pohl, who is a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and traveled to Belize with Derek Kettela for her debut with the franchise last year, captioned the video.
“Perfect girls,” Gia Duddy commented.
“HOT,” Leah Kate added.
“Omggg you guys look so good,” Kit Keenan complimented.
“Body is bodying 🔥,” one fan wrote.
“Workout routine plssssss,” another begged
“Literally body goals 😍🙌🔥,” someone else chimed.
Tropic of C equator top in avela, $90 and praia bottom in avela, $90 (tropicofc.com)
Today, the content creator is making waves as a multifaceted entrepreneur, balancing her thriving social media presence with her career as a DJ and her passion for fashion and lifestyle. She was also named to Forbes’s latest 30 Under 30 list and completed two cross-country personal DJ tours, solidifying her status as a rising star in both the digital and music spaces.