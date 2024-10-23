Brooks Nader Wows in Black Latex Mini Dress, Matching Gloves in Manhattan
No one knows how to dress to impress for a girls’ night out better than Brooks Nader. The SI Swimsuit legend proved as much on a recent outing with her sisters, Sarah Jane Nader and Mary Holland Nader, and bestie Ellie Goulding.
While it’s not clear where the quartet was headed, they were captured by photographers while out and about in Manhattan on the evening of Friday, Oct. 18, and each woman was dressed to the nines. Nader opted for a skin-tight black latex mini dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with over-the-elbow gloves of the same material. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also wore sheer knee-high stockings and platform pointed-toe pumps and carried a small fuzzy black bag in one hand.
Nader’s caramel-colored locks were styled in a sleek and wavy blowout, while she opted for a subtle smokey eye and glossy lips for glam. Meanwhile, her sisters rocked similarly dark and moody ensembles. Mary Holland wore a red-and-black bustier top with a black miniskirt, motorcycle jacket and knee-high boots, while Sarah Jane chose a curve-hugging black dress and pointed-toe pumps.
Goulding, a two-time Grammy nominee, wore a sheer, slinky black dress for the occasion, accessorized with open-toe platform pumps. She and Nader have been spotted out on multiple occasions together recently, making for the ultimate girls’ night out outfit inspo each and every time they step out the door.
While Nader had temporarily relocated from New York to California while filming Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, it appears that the SI Swimsuit model is back in the Big Apple—at least occasionally. The following day, Nader attended a Clarins beauty product launch in Texas. And though she was eliminated from ABC’s dance competition show last week, Nader had the opportunity to perform with her three siblings (also including Grace Ann Nader) prior to her and partner Gleb Savchenko being eliminated. The four sisters are incredibly close and often work together, something Nader spoke about during this year’s 60th anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
“It’s such a pinch-me moment to be working with my three sisters—they’re all models,” Nader stated while on set. “We’ve really enjoyed being behind the camera, doing something different than just modeling. It was always a dream of mine. I’m always evolving in my career and striving for more.”