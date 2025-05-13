Parris Goebel: 2025 Jamaica

Goebel is on her way to becoming a household name by choreographing unforgettable performances for some of the biggest artists today, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira—just to name a few. She’s changed the game by marching to the beat of her own drum, and she officially makes her debut in SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue with a photo shoot in Jamaica.
Sitting poolside in Jamaica is an activity best done at boutique resorts like Geejam Hotel. The establishment not only gives visitors the most soothing of waters to swim in but also provides sights of the rainforest and sounds of catchy reggae tunes to further elevate the overall experience. A hidden gem like this one is what makes Jamaica a delightful place to be.
Learn more about Jamaica, including where to stay, what to eat and the very best activities to do here.
This photo shoot is full of fashion-forward swimsuits that demand attention. These timeless pieces are the perfect pop of color for Goebel to stand out amongst the crowd. The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced the scenic beach aesthetic for the styling of this shoot, also going for bright colors influenced by the Jamaican flag and Rastafarian culture.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using UNITE Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Yu Tsai
Parris Goebel was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Decolet the label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Parris Goebel was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Parris Goebel was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit and cover-up by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Parris Goebel was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Decolet the label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Parris Goebel was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Decolet the label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
