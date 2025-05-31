Remi Bader Is Full of Nerves Ahead of SI Swimsuit Runway Debut—in the Best Way
Before Remi Bader hits the catwalk during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31, the first-time SI Swimsuit runway model shares how she’s feeling ahead of her newest feat.
“There’s no pressure from SI Swim and the girls, but it’s nerve-racking,” Bader told us. “But I think it’s good to be nervous about things—it shows you’re excited and you care.”
The Forbes 30 under 30 honoree joins a star-studded group of new models touching down in Miami for the official SI Swimsuit Runway Show, including reality television moguls Bethenny Frankel and Stassi Schroeder and Gotham FC forward Midge Purce. The six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search will also walk during the show this evening, alongside 16 brand models.
“I feel like you black out and don’t even think about what your body is doing, you just go,” Bader continued. “But yes, I get nervous about things I care about, so I’m nervous.”
However, the influencer shares that she’s going into the annual show in Miami—held at the W South Beach—with a couple of tips under her belt.
“I went to Coco Rocha [and] did her model camp, because I worked with her before,” Bader explained. “So I was like, ‘Oh, this is a good time to do it,’ once I found out I was in this show. And she was helping me walk and learn how to walk barefoot.”
Bader has attended previous SI Swimsuit events—such as the magazine’s launch parties in 2024 and 2025—but she shared that participating in this year’s festivities feels different.
“I knew a lot of the girls prior [...] so I feel like I already have a great relationship with them,” the entrepreneur continued. “But I think just being asked to walk in [the show], and being even more part of the family, is just very exciting for me.”
We can’t wait to see Bader hit the catwalk tonight. In preparing for the show, she asked her Instagram followers for advice on her poses: “What do you see me doing at the end?” she posed in a reel on May 30. “I actually have no idea. Can you give me ideas?”
Find out when Bader walks alongside SI Swimsuit models and 2025 Swim Search finalists, along with aforementioned new faces Frankel, Schroeder and Purce.