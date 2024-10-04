Aly Raisman Declares Herself a Fan of the Fall Trench Coat Trend in Camel-Colored Set
Each year, we welcome the fall season with open arms. We embrace the cooler temperatures, the seasonal activities and decor, the autumn flavors and more. But perhaps most importantly, we delight in the fall fashion.
We’ve said it again and again over the past month or so, but it bears repeating: fall fashion is really unmatched. Don’t get us wrong, we love curating our closets no matter the season. But there is just something special about cold-weather dressing. Perhaps it’s the opportunity for layering or our love for a good leather jacket or knee-high boot. Whatever the reason, the season just seems to afford more opportunity for styling a great look.
We love the season because it brings fashion weeks across the globe, and fashion weeks always bring new seasonal trends. We spend plenty of time with our eyes peeled for the latest and greatest styles of the season—and the celebrities and models who attend global fashion week events never disappoint.
While we love new trends more than anything, there are a few recurring fall staples that we will simply never get over. One is a good red accessory. Last year, the powers that be in the fashion world declared the hue the color of the season for fall and winter, and the most fashionable among us dutifully obeyed. This year, as temperatures have cooled, the color has already started to make a comeback—and we couldn’t be more thrilled.
The other is a classic fall trench coat. If the fall season is all about layers, then a trench coat is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Retired Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman knows that. In fact, she proved it during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
The 30-year-old showed up to the Stella McCartney fashion show on Sept. 30 in glamorous fashion. To a stunning oversized suit in a chic shade of light brown, Raisman added the coveted fall staple: a floor-length trench coat in a matching camel hue. She rounded out the style with a pair of heels and a brown suede handbag.
Though the elevated suiting would have been fabulous on its own, the addition of the trench coat really managed to take it to the next level. But that’s the beauty of a coat (and of fall layering, if you ask us): it has the ability to enhance just about anything you pair it with.