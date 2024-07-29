Angel Reese Brings Flirty, Feminine Style to Paris With Lace Tank, Pink Mini Skirt
Angel Reese looked absolutely dazzling posing in front of the Eiffel Tower as she kicked off a few days in Paris. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 7 overall draft pick and landed with the Chicago Sky after a phenomenal few years with LSU, is in the city of love celebrating and spectating at the 2024 Olympics.
In a new Instagram post, the 22-year-old forewent her sporty, comfy basketball uniform and reminded everyone of her Bayou Barbie nickname while also maintaining her status as a true Gen Z fashionista. The 2023 SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed in Los Angeles, donned a white tank with rose detailing, delicate mesh lace panels and a long pink gingham print bow. The All-American athlete paired the girly top with a business casual-inspired baby pink mini skirt with buttons down the front.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
For Love & Lemons Francine Top, $139 (revolve.com)
This lightweight tank top perfectly blends a variety of materials as well as cottagecore, balletcore and floral aesthetics.
Amanda Uprichard Harley Skirt in Antique Rose, $172 (revolve.com)
This luxurious soft pink mini skirt is so business Barbie-coded.
“Bonjour :) @revolve,” the NCAA champion captioned the Instagram carousel that she shared with her 3.9 million followers. She was photographed with flash at night, with a breathtaking, clear view of the lit-up Eiffel Tower behind her.
The Maryland native accessorized the outfit with long dangly diamond earrings, a black beret and sleek pointed-toe heels.