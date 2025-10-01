Anna Hall’s Sporty Black and White Bikini From Boca Raton Is Peak Power Dressing
Olympic heptathlete Anna Hall never misses—on the track or in front of the camera. The 24-year-old turned heads in this athletic-inspired black and white bikini while on set in Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this year, photographed by Ben Horton for her 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie feature.
Hall wore the Miss Moneypenny Top ($59) and Dr Yes Mid Pant ($79) from Andi Bagus in classic Black/White—a set that effortlessly blended sporty structure with confident, minimal styling.
With its thin straps, micro bandeau cut and high-hip belted bottom, the two-piece echoed the precision and power Hall brings to competition, but with serious style appeal.
A suit built for movement
The top featured curved over-the-shoulder straps and a single tie across the back, creating a sleek, streamlined silhouette that was as practical as it was photogenic. Minimal coverage and a doubled stretch fabric gave it that barely-there look while still feeling supportive.
The matching bottoms came with a thick elastic waistband and a tonal belt complete with a plastic buckle—think retro gym-class energy, but make it editorial.
Together, the two-piece felt tailor-made for Hall, who is known for her physical strength and mental toughness. Andi Bagus’s signature doubled synthetic fabric offered just the right amount of compression and sheen, keeping the whole look polished and performance-ready.
Peak season for Anna Hall
The Colorado native had a career-defining year in 2025. After making her Olympic debut in Paris the summer prior and finishing fifth overall in the heptathlon, Hall came back stronger than ever.
In Sept. 2025, she earned a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, becoming the first American woman to win the heptathlon event since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.
She was part of a trailblazing class of 10 athletes featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, which included stars like Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Cameron Brink and Nelly Korda. Each woman brought her own brand of power to the magazine, which came out in May, with styling designed to emphasize movement, confidence and individuality.
She’s also slowly cementing her status as a certified style star, posing for various sporty campaigns and slaying the NFL sidelines, dating New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.
Not just an athlete
Between training and traveling and enjoying her 20s, Hall continues to serve looks and spark conversation. Her SI Swimsuit debut captured that crossover moment perfectly: a woman at the top of her sport and just getting started as a fashion and cultural force.