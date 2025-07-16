The Best Bikinis to Flatter a Flat Bottom
Little booties matter, which is why it’s important to feel confident in every swimsuit you wear this summer so that you can shake what your mama gave you while feeling empowered!
Best booty-lifting swimsuits for the summer
When it comes to booty-lifting swimsuits, it’s all about the shape. You’ll want to lean a little more into Brazilian cuts or scrunched bikini bottoms, as swimsuits like these tend to be shape-enhancing in all the right places. Opting for thong bikinis is also a suitable path since the minimalism effect that thong bikinis allow for the bum to be front and center.
FAE
Red and orange make a fire combo (literally!), so when you put these lively colors on a thong bikini, you get a product that brightens and heightens. The Jones Bottom Fiesta ($45) from FAE shows the power of choosing the right color for your needs, as vibrant colors tend to have that lifting effect.
Montce
Scrunch bikini bottoms tighten fabric, then release, which keeps the upper half of the bum in place while keeping the cheeks looser. A bottom like Montce’s Key Lime Micro Scrunch Uno Bikini Bottom ($15) provides the perfect silhouette for a flatter bum to have more umph.
Seafolly
The Brazilian cut is tried and true for a reason. You can always count on this cut to offer the right amount of coverage to balance allure and sophistication. You can also trust Brazilian cut bikinis to emphasize your body’s natural curves, just like the Daydreamer Brazilian Tie Side Bikini Bottom ($110) from Seafolly does.
What’s size got to do with it?
Bikini bottom sizes are very important to assist with making the bum look more voluptuous.
If a bikini bottom is too big, the backside can appear to be droopier and less firm, resulting in the bum looking flatter than usual. On the flip side, if a bikini bottom is too thin, it can ride up the bum, leading to a look so tight it may outline too much.
A bikini bottom that juggles a tight and loose fit is recommended for getting that lifted booty.
Patterns to flatter the butt
Zebra print, checkered and gingham prints are just a few patterns with a curve-creating effect that can be perfect for pushing up the backside. These designs all involve lines of some sort, which accentuate curves by creating a curve with your curve. (Try saying that three times fast!)
With this in mind, here are some of our brand picks for bikini bottoms with bold and booty-boosting designs.
Ark Swimwear
Zebra print is not only a flashy, head-turning design that stands out amongst a sea of bikinis, but it’s also a design that may provide prominent bum-flattering effects, as seen with the Zebra Banded Bikini Bottoms ($80) from Ark Swimwear. This is due to the white stripes, as white lines can work together to make things appear larger than they are.
Geode Swimwear
Checkered swimsuits are somewhat slept on due to the era of checkered print being considered a thing of the past. However, if there’s any reason to pull this pattern back out, it’s because of its curve-enhancing magic. Designs like this add dimension, no matter which colors you mix and match. Geode Swimwear’s Myrtle High-Waisted Bottoms ($30) in olive green and white could be a great place to start!
Jaded London
You’re sure to be the talk of the town wearing something like Jaded London’s Freda Gingham Mini Short Bikini Bottoms ($84) because gingham is the next big trend for this summer. What’s more, everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see how much coverage the swimsuit provides while also keeping that cheekiness everyone looks for in a bikini bottom to accentuate their curves.
How to make your butt look naturally perky
Everyone loves a good method that’s easy to do and affordable. Fortunately, there are several tips and tricks to give the bum a bit of a raise.
- High-waisted bottoms: Wear these types of bikini bottoms since they lift the front and sides, which will, in turn, lift the booty. Be sure to get ones that fit just right so you don’t risk getting too many wedgies on your beach day!
- Coconut/olive oil: If the bum shines, the last thing people will notice is the shape. Rubbing a bit of coconut oil or olive oil around the curves will give it a radiance that can create a perkier look.
- Workouts: An unsung truth is that a firm booty is actually all about the thighs and legs. Add a few leg-toning exercises before getting ready for some fun in the sun, and it can make all the difference in your bum’s natural lift. (We recommend giving SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin’s 18-minute workout for the booty and legs a whirl!)
Accessories can help with the illusion
Bikinis aren’t always the end-all be-all of the flat bum woes. Sometimes, it takes some mixing and matching with other garments to not only elevate your swimsuit but also to make the bum appear firmer. What’s more, these accessories can help build confidence because if you look pretty darn good, you’ll feel pretty darn good.
What’s hot in beach couture
Beach shorts: Booty shorts. Mini shorts. Bubble shorts. Get your hands on a pair as soon as possible. Denim always makes the bum look tight and right, so they’re definitely going to complement your bikini bottom. And it’s an effortlessly stylish look for when you get out of the water. A win-win all around!
Sarong: Mesh or netted sarongs are a MUST because they flaunt a little bit of the booty without giving too much away. Solid color sarongs are an ideal summer item if you’re okay with the shape of the bum being seen, but aren’t comfortable showing too much skin.
Waist beads/jewelry: Be it incorporated into the swimsuit or some custom-made pieces, beads and jewelry on a bikini scream opulence. Some options include fitting the jewelry to the shape of your bum or going all out with a unique design. Either way, it’s a glamorous look for the summer.
Wedges: Wedges are not just here because these shoes pair well with a string bikini. They also exist to give you a little height in the sand. If you have more height, your legs appear more extended. And if your legs appear more extended, the booty gets some volume! Even the shortest wedged heel can bring up the bum.
