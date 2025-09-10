Brooks Nader Says Yes to All White in Feathered Ferragamo ’Fit
Leave it to Brooks Nader to prove once and for all that the “no white after Labor Day” rule is officially outdated.
The seven-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stepped out in Brooklyn this weekend for The CÎROC Cup, the brand’s inaugural pickleball tournament and lifestyle experience during US Open finals weekend. The event, hosted at the stunning Skylight at The Refinery, brought together NYC tastemakers, athletes and VIPs—and Nader served a full-on Ferragamo fashion moment for the occasion.
The Baton Rouge native stunned in a head-to-toe white ensemble from the Italian luxury label. Her outfit featured high-waisted textured micro shorts with a raw feathered waistband and a fitted ribbed scoop-neck top with three-quarter sleeves. She paired the look with futuristic open-toe white wedge heels that felt at once sporty and avant-garde.
Nader’s glam was just as noteworthy. She wore her signature bombshell blowout in soft, bouncy waves and opted for glowy bronzed makeup, complete with feathery brows, chiseled cheekbones, fluttery lashes and a glossy taupe lip.
The Dancing With the Stars alum attended the event with her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader and was spotted courtside, laughing and cheering people on.
Guests enjoyed a curated menu complemented by signature CÎROC cocktails like the “Pickled Limonata Spritz” and the “Transfusion.” Throughout the afternoon, they also indulged in exclusive partner activations, including the Hyperice Recovery Zone with Normatec massage chairs and Hypervolt tools and Remedy Place B12 shots for an extra boost of energy and mental focus.
It’s been a whirlwind summer for the 28-year-old model and reality star. Just yesterday, she landed the September/October cover of Maxim, a moody and sultry moment shot by Gilles Bensimon that featured Nader in a silky white Victoria’s Secret romper.
Meanwhile, her new reality series, Love Thy Nader, premiered last month on Freeform and Hulu. The show follows Brooks and her three sisters—Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland—as they live, work and play together in New York City. The series promises lots of laughs, love, drama and classic sister chaos.
Of course, SI Swimsuit fans know Nader’s journey well. She got her start in 2019 after winning the brand’s Swim Search open casting call and landed the cover following a feature in the Dominican Republic in 2023. Over the years, she’s traveled everywhere from Bali to Mexico to Montenegro and, most recently, Bermuda—where her 2025 shoot with Ben Watts delivered some of her most radiant, confident moments yet. Last year, she cemented her status as a brand Legend by participating in an iconic group shoot in honor of the milestone 60th Anniversary issue.