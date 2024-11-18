Cameron Brink Just Aced This Unique Fall Fashion Trend in Stunning New Photos
When it comes to Cameron Brink’s sense of style, we’re well aware that we might sound like a broken record. After all, we couldn’t stop talking about her fashion sense throughout her rookie WNBA season—and for good reason. 2024 saw an incredible rise in media attention and spectatorship for the League, and some of that coverage was keyed in, particularly, on tunnel fashion.
For years, there have been a handful of veterans who have tried to turn game day fashion into a phenomenon. They established themselves as stylish, and their glamorous pre-game looks became a tradition. But until this season, only a select few players put emphasis on the practice—it wasn’t a League-wide phenomenon.
With the arrival of rookies like Brink, Nika Mühl and Angel Reese (among others), the practice found wider purchase in the League at large. Suddenly, many (if not most) veterans and rookies alike were getting in on the tradition.
And, as we mentioned, some of that newfound fervor around tunnel fashion can be attributed to Brink herself. Even as a college player at Stanford, the 22-year-old had an established sense of style. And when WNBA tunnel walks came around, she had the chance to bring her glamorous taste to the big stage.
If we had to name our favorite aspect of Brink’s tunnel looks, we would definitely point to their unique quality. For one, no two looks of hers were the same throughout the season. But, beyond that, she introduced pieces and styles that were unlike those that had graced the tunnels before her.
When her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks ended, the young star made it known that her meticulous attention to tunnel fashion wasn’t fading anytime soon. She vowed to return next season better than ever—and we have no doubt that she will follow through on that promise.
But, in the meantime, Brink isn’t letting her fashion choices suffer. Though she’s not walking the tunnel week after week, she’s still managing to bring her best to whatever high-profile events the off-season has in store for her.
Take her appearance on a recent Goop health panel, for example. For the occasion, Brink stepped out in a picture-perfect fall outfit, featuring a knit top, a cropped beige trench coat and the most unique pair of split-hem pants that we’ve seen to date. The fitted slacks were a fantastic take on the stunning fall and winter fashion trend—and a fun addition to what was already a glamorous outfit. She rounded out the look with pointed heels and a small black handbag.
The look—which we will be using as a source of fall fashion inspo—was a fantastic precursor to what will be an epic season of tunnel fashion for the soon-to-be sophomore player.