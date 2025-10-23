We’re Obsessed With Camille Kostek’s Edgy Formula 1 Look—Here’s How to Replicate It
At the Formula 1 2025 Grand Prix last weekend (Oct. 17-19) in Austin, Camille Kostek wore a sleek night-out look that’s perfect for an evening on the town or a fashion-forward event. Today, we’re showing you how to sport a similar look yourself.
Shop the look
At the three-day event in Texas’s capital city, the seven-time SI Swimsuit model styled a bustier corset top with a figure-hugging leather midi skirt and oversized leather jacket. She revealed via a tag on the photo that the top is from Ukrainian fashion brand STATNAIA. Specifically, the 2019 cover girl appeared to be wearing the brand’s Black Satin Corset, which retails for $405.
Still, what we loved most about Kostek’s outfit was its flexibility. We’ve found a few similar tops on the market at a few price points, including Fluer de Mal’s Hamptons Bustier ($298) and Intimissimi’s Giada Bodysuit ($85). You can also snag a similar bottom to the model, who sported what appeared to be a leather midi skirt, from the label Commando, available at Nordstrom ($138) or Express ($68). If you'd prefer to make the look your own—and perhaps show off a little more skin—try a leather mini skirt from Cindy Kimberly’s LOBA ($140) brand, or one from Abercrombie ($70).
Kostek opted out of any accessories for her monochromatic outfit, while her hair, styled by MJ Snyder, was tossed in a high messy bun. Her “Made by Beck” makeup matched the effortless glam aesthetic of her entire outfit, as the Connecticut native literally shined with rosy cheeks and a mauve lip.
A mini SI Swimsuit reunion
And Kostek wasn’t the only SI Swimsuit model in attendance. She joined several brand staples in the Lone Star State, including fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders and two-time models Jena Sims and XANDRA. She had previously linked with the DJ—who will be touching down in New York City for her birthday celebration on Nov. 1—at the University of Arizona earlier this month for the brand’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour.
During the daytime festivities, Sanders, Sims and Kostek all posed for a handful of snaps in complementary ensembles. Sanders, who was photographed alongside Kostek in Switzerland for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, paired a preppy V-neck top with a gray mini skirt and loafers.
Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year Sims repped a two-piece black set, styled with cowboy boots and a matching hat of the same hue. She also added a sporty jacket. As for Kostek, she looked totally chic in a red, black and white look to match the “Club SI” sign in the background.