The Cheeky Blue Velvet Bikini Alix Earle Wore in Miami Should Be Your Summer Essential
Alix Earle made history with the magazine when she joined SI Swimsuit in 2024, serving as the first-ever digital cover star. The content creator, entrepreneur and model has completely taken over the world since she first went viral on TikTok during her days at the University of Miami, and she’s solidified herself as a relatable, inspiring and all-around beloved internet personality who’s only getting bigger by the day.
For her debut with the magazine last year, Earle posed for two photo shoots in Miami, Fla., one on the beach and in the water and another at the hotel with a fun after-party aesthetic. Captured by Yu Tsai, the 24-year-old New Jersey native was a total pro in front of the camera, and the results were jaw-dropping. In an effort to live up to her unfiltered persona, she decided to release her gallery of images all unretouched, feeling like she owed it to her fans to continue to show her true self.
One of the many gorgeous swimsuits Earle wore in Miami includes one we’re still very much obsessed with, and the good news is that it’s still available for purchase. Seen below, this blue velvet two-piece is a total show-stopper, with the bright color and glam fabric serving up a unique, flattering look that’ll ensure you’ll be one of a kind for any vacation. Shop:
Triangl Mala Bikini, $109 (triangl.com)
Featuring a non-padded cup top and cheeky bottoms—which also come in “cheekiest” coverage—this bikini from Triangl should absolutely be a mainstay in your swimwear drawers. Earle was able to flaunt her impressive abs and lean, toned figure in this stunning suit, which would look great on anyone.
Earle returns to the magazine this year with another fabulous shoot, this time in Jamaica. The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host reunited with Tsai, and based on the first official image and behind the scenes sneak peeks, we can tell this feature is going to be even better than her last.
Since debuting as the inaugural digital cover star last June, Earle has continued to make waves in the modeling and media industry. Just this year, she appeared in multiple Super Bowl ads, collaborated with FRAME for her own collection of skinny jeans and most recently launched her partnership with SipMARGS, now serving as the largest individual investor.
Earle continues to shine and it’s no surprise that her fans—us included—want to emulate all of her looks.