Christen Goff Is the Biggest Denim-on-Denim Advocate: Shop Her Fave Pieces on Sale Now
Tons of people swear by Abercrombie & Fitch’s jeans. The longstanding brand, founded in 1892, is having a major 30% off sale on all jeans right now, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to share the news. SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff, who recently announced she will be starring in the issue for her fifth consecutive year, has always been a fan of Abercrombie & Fitch—long before becoming an ambassador. She’s also a major advocate for a classy, chic denim-on-denim moment.
The queen of the Canadian tuxedo, who is expecting her first baby with husband and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, recently showed off her love for the monochrome moment in a low-key yet polished ensemble that proves the trend isn’t going anywhere—and she’s not letting her growing belly compromise her fabulous personal style.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She showcased the stylish outfit on Instagram, wearing the Slim Barrel Sleeve Denim Jacket Dark Wash ($100), paired with the dark Low Rise Baggy Jean ($63) in the same elegant hue, making for the perfect structured, sleek set. “Just a girl who loves her denim 💙@abercrombie #abercrombiepartner,” Goff captioned the sponsored video.
“Love the denim on denim so much,” bff Katie Austin, who was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, alongside Goff commented.
The Southern California native also donned Abercrombie’s Mid Rise Carpenter Slouchy Jean ($77), the Mid Rise Bootcut Jean ($63), the Dark Marble High Rise Loose Jean ($63). She also loves their non-jeans items, including the bestselling Denim Shell Top ($50) and the Essential Baby Tee ($25). Abercrombie jeans selection, while the sale lasts, here, and browse the full website at abercrombie.com.
The set felt effortlessly cool and put-together, blending a modern silhouette with the classic vibe of vintage-inspired denim. Goff also donned a different version of the Canadian suit while in New Orleans for the Super Bowl this weekend. The apparel company held a super fun “Abercrombie House” one-day activation and retail experience for VIP guests on Feb. 8 ahead of the Big Game.
This isn’t the first time Goff, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, has embraced a full-denim moment. Late last year, she turned heads with a bold game day look featuring a backless denim corset top and baggy jeans, effortlessly balancing feminine silhouettes with relaxed, trendy pieces. And let’s not forget her unforgettable Year 5 SI Swimsuit reveal; she modeled a dark denim Tropic of C bikini,—proving that even swimwear can tap into the timeless appeal of the fabric.