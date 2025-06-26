Swimsuit

Cover Girl Olivia Dunne Stunned in Playful, Flirty Leopard Print Bikini in Bermuda

The three-time SI Swimsuit model embraced bold color and summer energy in a Juliet Johnstone two-piece.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne brought her signature mix of athleticism and attitude to the shores of Bermuda for her third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature—and this bold, hand-painted leopard set was one of the standout looks of the shoot. Styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, the vibrant two-piece from Juliet Johnstone offered a playful twist on animal print, blending high-fashion flair with laid-back beach energy.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Juliet Johnstone. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The bandeau top ($78), which features ruching down the center and a removable halter strap, was paired with the brand’s micro lace-up bikini skirt bottom ($98). The coordinated set was designed in Juliet Johnstone’s custom “JJ Leopard” print—complete with painted yellow beads and hidden logos for an eccentric, elevated feel.

It’s just one of several stunning suits the content creator wore for her dreamy 2025 feature with photographer Ben Watts. Shot on the pastel shores of Bermuda, the editorial is a vibrant celebration of her confidence, growth and impact. “SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day,” the former elite athlete said during her sophomore return to the franchise.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne, 22, made her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, then traveled to Portugal for her second shoot in the 2024 anniversary issue. This year’s feature marks her third with Watts—and her first solo cover. She joins fellow trailblazers Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as one of four 2025 cover stars, each representing a bold, dynamic facet of womanhood.

“It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly,” she recalled about her day in Bermuda. “I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Belt by Streets Ahead. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne, who recently said goodbye to competitive gymnastics after helping LSU secure its first NCAA Championship title in 2024, has long emphasized the importance of embracing individuality, on and off the mat.

“I think what’s so cool about the position I’m in is the depth. [I’m a] student, athlete, entrepreneur, model… Nobody else has done it before me, so I’m kind of just writing my own story,” she said while on location with the franchise this year. “I hope girls can look back at me and get inspired.”

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

