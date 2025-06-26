Cover Girl Olivia Dunne Stunned in Playful, Flirty Leopard Print Bikini in Bermuda
Olivia Dunne brought her signature mix of athleticism and attitude to the shores of Bermuda for her third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature—and this bold, hand-painted leopard set was one of the standout looks of the shoot. Styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, the vibrant two-piece from Juliet Johnstone offered a playful twist on animal print, blending high-fashion flair with laid-back beach energy.
The bandeau top ($78), which features ruching down the center and a removable halter strap, was paired with the brand’s micro lace-up bikini skirt bottom ($98). The coordinated set was designed in Juliet Johnstone’s custom “JJ Leopard” print—complete with painted yellow beads and hidden logos for an eccentric, elevated feel.
It’s just one of several stunning suits the content creator wore for her dreamy 2025 feature with photographer Ben Watts. Shot on the pastel shores of Bermuda, the editorial is a vibrant celebration of her confidence, growth and impact. “SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day,” the former elite athlete said during her sophomore return to the franchise.
Dunne, 22, made her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, then traveled to Portugal for her second shoot in the 2024 anniversary issue. This year’s feature marks her third with Watts—and her first solo cover. She joins fellow trailblazers Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as one of four 2025 cover stars, each representing a bold, dynamic facet of womanhood.
“It was the most beautiful place I have ever been. The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly,” she recalled about her day in Bermuda. “I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”
Dunne, who recently said goodbye to competitive gymnastics after helping LSU secure its first NCAA Championship title in 2024, has long emphasized the importance of embracing individuality, on and off the mat.
“I think what’s so cool about the position I’m in is the depth. [I’m a] student, athlete, entrepreneur, model… Nobody else has done it before me, so I’m kind of just writing my own story,” she said while on location with the franchise this year. “I hope girls can look back at me and get inspired.”