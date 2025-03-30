Dua Lipa’s Sexiest Fashion Moments Over the Years—From Stage to Beach and More
English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is a modern-day pop icon. The 29-year-old Grammy Award winner has been making music for over a decade but didn’t have her breakout moment until the 2017 smash hit single “New Rules,” which earned her award nominations and served as her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. Through the years, the pop star has continued to deliver addicting, high-energy songs we all love to dance along to, and she’s also served major fashion inspo as her personal style has evolved.
One word to describe Lipa’s signature style would be “fearless.” Always going for sexy, daring and all-around unique looks, the London native never shies away from making a major statement with her outfits. Whether she’s on the red carpet at the latest premiere or award show, hitting the stage to perform for a global audience or taking a well-earned vacation by the beach, she never fails to serve enviable looks.
Lipa, who has been in a relationship with Callum Turner for over a year—and is rumored to be engaged to the actor—continues to wow us. So much so that putting together a list of her most alluring outfits was only a matter of time. Whether or not all of these are easily recreatable, they all give us so much inspiration. Here are 11+ of her sexiest fashion moments.
For every occasion, Dua Lipa’s hottest looks
The most recent on this list comes during her current leg of the Radical Optimism Tour, which she kicked off in Melbourne, Australia last week. She flaunted her hourglass figure with a stunning light salmon corset bodysuit with sparkly tulle halter straps. Adding some edge, she paired the item with fishnet stockings.
It’s been over a year since she performed on the Grammys stage for the 2024 show and we’re still quite obsessed with her all-black leather look. Starting the outfit with a see-through black off-the-shoulder bodysuit, she used her clothes as accessories with a black leather belt-strapped corset and black leather micro shorts. Completing the look, she went for tall black lace-up leather boots.
It was a big night for this songstress during the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where she walked the red carpet in a unique cut-out black gown with a bedazzled halter top from Prada. Paying homage to Cher the whole night with her various looks, Lipa also performed with the pop icon wearing matching black leather.
Also in 2024, Lipa performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London for a televised event appropriately called An Evening With Dua Lipa, which was released in December. For her performance, she wore a grand, red satin gown that served major old Hollywood vibes. She exuded allure in the strapless corset dress with matching opera gloves and cape.
A more recent look to admire, Lipa took some time during her recent trip to Australia for her tour to get some sun, posing for adorable snaps in a brightly colored bikini. The red-pink and blue colors delivered summer vibes—and now we can’t wait for warmer temperatures to try to emulate this ‘fit.
You know she had to go all out for the Barbie premiere in 2023. Living little to the imagination, the award-winning artist wore a sexy, fashionable sparkling see-through fishnet gown from Bottega Veneta. Lipa appeared in the film with a minor role and on the soundtrack.
Live from holiday in October 2024, Lipa’s red hot hair was the star of every look she donned during this era. Here, she rocked a super sweet, feminine red cherry-printed bikini top and blue plaid boxers, looking like she just woke up from a sleepover. Other looks in her photo dump include a black and white string two-piece, a white strapless mini dress with yellow lace and a plunging black long-sleeved top.
Traveling to Sin City, Lipa looked stunning in this blue halter-neck top and matching skirt with a silver body chain bra and matching silver accents for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. She gave photographers her signature smolder as she posed on the red carpet.
Taking an opportunity to flaunt her impressive figure, Lipa threw on a floral triangle bikini and ultra -short white lace skirt for a hot summer day last August. In another snap, she put on a simple yet classic white tank top over the look and accessorized with a cherry-print bag and black flip-flops.
All of the “Training Season” singer’s Met Gala looks are memorable, but her last appearance in 2024 was truly jaw-dropping. For the event, she served boudoir elegance with a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble consisting of a lot of black lace, a white corset, a black feather boa and a very cheeky backside style.
Last but not least, she totally slayed on the 2024 Grammys red carpet ahead of her iconic performance. Rocking a plunging silver chainmail gown from Courrèges with long sleeves, Lipa looked totally edgy, cool and sexy in this piece.
No matter where she goes, we know Lipa will be serving.