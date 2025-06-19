Ellie Thumann’s Strapless Pink Gown Is Giving Modern Fairytale Vibes
Ellie Thumann channeled Disney princess chic while attending a recent wedding, and we’re still not over it.
The SI Swimsuit staple—having posed for the brand three times now, once in Puerto Rico in 2023 and once in Mexico in 2024 before returning this year for a shoot in Bermuda—recently took to her Instagram account to share the breathtaking look with her 1.4 million followers.
You can check out Thumann’s Instagram post here!
In the 11-photo carousel, Thumann shared a glimpse of friend and fellow model Kat Carter’s stunning ceremony in Italy. Bright green grass and jaw-dropping views appeared to be the overall aesthetic, with the entire affair looking like a scene plucked right out of any episode of Bridgerton. For the intimate event, Thumann donned a shimmering pink gown with a unique cut-out front, which was also strapless with a sweetheart neckline.
Some research in the comments section revealed this piece to be the Mallory Dress (originally $658, but currently on sale for $475) from the brand Retrofête in the shade “Earl Rose.” Aside from the pastel pink Thumann opted for, the gorgeous gown is also available in the shades “Metallic Bronze” (a golden chrome), “Ink” (a deep navy) and “Aluminium” (a sparkling silver).
The model opted to keep her long blonde tresses down for the look, with voluminous waves flowing onto her bare shoulders. She accessorized with a gold choker and matching gold bracelets, as well as some chunky gold earrings.
And we weren’t the only ones absolutely obsessed with this wonderful wedding guest look, with several familiar faces taking to Thumann’s comment section to praise the perfect pink moment:
“Too cute!” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane exclaimed.
“Absolutely Gorgeous!!” Swimwear brand Kingdom & State wrote.
“Stunning bride!!!! @kat_carter__ 💛,” her sister Erin Thumman added.
And Thumann has had quite a fashionable 2025 so far. As noted previously, the model posed in Bermuda for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue for a photo shoot with photographer Ben Watts alongside fellow models Jena Sims, Ilona Maher, Kate Austin, Achieng Agutu and Brooks Nader, as well as cover models Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne.
But that’s not her only other recent foray into fashion, as Thumann also walked during SI Swimsuit’s runway show in Miami, Fla., during Swim Week earlier this month, where she modeled two gorgeous looks. These included a cowboy-inspired ensemble with pieces from PARAMIDONNA, Denimcratic and Zandria, as well as a classic yellow and green polka dot bikini from Two Fish Swim.