Lori Harvey Is Sunshine Personified in a Butter Yellow Gown During Paris Fashion Week

The model and entrepreneur dazzled in a sweet, summery Jacquemus number.

Ananya Panchal

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey / Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Lori Harvey just dropped our jaws all the way from the grounds of the Château de Versailles. The model attended the Jacquemus show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on June 29, and her look was nothing short of radiant.

She stunned in a butter yellow fitted gown featuring a high, draped cowl-neck and a subtle mermaid silhouette. The soft fabric hugged her curves perfectly, accentuating her slim, sculpted frame, toned arms and hourglass figure.

The Tennessee-born, Georgia native completed the sweet, summery pastel look with crisp white accessories: an ivory clutch, open-toe heels with mesh paneling and oversized circle-stud earrings. For a touch of retro flair, the entrepreneur added narrow white designer sunglasses.

Her hair was slicked back into a perfectly polished bun with a center part, letting her glowing glam shine. The 28-year-old’s makeup featured feathered brows, sculpted cheekbones, a radiant base and her signature glossy brown lip.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey / Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Harvey struck a statuesque pose in the cover snap of her latest IG post, creating sharp triangles with her body and resting one arm against a wall in front of her. Her sizzling smolder locked on the camera, proving once again that she’s mastered the art of high-fashion stillness.

“48 hours in Paris w/ @jacquemus ft. my bookies,” she captioned the chic carousel, giving fans a glimpse into her whirlwind Fashion Week experience. Also featured in the post were friends Laura Harrier and Amina Muaddi, who joined her for the show’s star-studded front row.

“we did the most with those 48 hours 😂♥️,” Harrier commented.

“So elegant ❤️,” Larsen Thompson added.

“So cute❤️,” Dina Shin wrote.

“Yes yesss and YASSS,” Carlos King gushed.

“Flawless,” Tatianna Merritt complimented.

“That yellow is gorgeous! It’s giving 50s rich housewife glam 💛,” one fan chimed.

“devoured 😍,” another declared.

“Such an elegant queen 😍,” someone else noted.

The dreamy yellow moment is just the latest in a long string of standout looks from Harvey, who has spent the past few months jet-setting from Brazil to Morocco to Ibiza, displaying her impeccable wardrobe and posing skills at every stop. A fixture at global fashion weeks, she continues to dominate the modeling and beauty space as both a style icon and the founder of SKN by LH and Yevrah Swim.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce&Gabbana. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The SI Swimsuit alum is constantly proving her closet knows no bounds; Harvey is the queen of dynamic dressing, effortlessly shifting from sporty street style to cozy casual fits to glamorous red carpet moments and high-fashion editorial looks without missing a beat.

