Haley Kalil, Heidi Klum and More SI Swimsuit Stars Grace the Grammy Awards in Style
The 68th Grammy Awards were held last night, with notable names like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and SZA taking home some of the night’s most competitive categories, including “Album of the Year” (DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS), “Song of the Year” (“Wildflower”) and Record of the Year (“Luther”), respectively.
However, as the celebrity-filled event welcomed its prestigious guest list on the red carpet before showtime, we spotted a number of familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit Issue at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. And, of course, they repped some eye-catching outfits for the occasion.
Haley Kalil
Kalil showcased an all-black ensemble for the evening award show, consisting of a corset-style strapless top which met a textured, ruched maxi skirt. She accessorized the number with a pair of leather gloves and lots of silver jewelry.
Kalil co-won the magazine’s first Swim Search competition alongside Camille Kostek in 2018. She was photographed for her rookie campaign in 2019 and followed up the feat with two more consecutive shoots, in Scrub Island (2020) and Hollywood, Fla. (2021).
Heidi Klum
Klum's Marina Hoermanseder ensemble turned heads, which the model revealed to Billboard was the goal. “I also go for a showstopper kind of an outfit,” she told the outlet on the carpet, and added. “I always like something special.”
Klum made her SI Swimsuit debut on the cover of its 1998 issue, and posed for the brand every year following until 2002. She returned to set again in 2004, 2006 and 2008, and was declared an SI Swimsuit legend in 2014.
Chrissy Teigen
Joining her husband, 13-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, at the event, Teigen donned a strapless mauve number featuring a a chic high slit and beaded detailing. She finished the look with a pair of burgundy pumps.
Teigen made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010 and was named Rookie of the Year following her photo shoot in the Maldives. Since then, she has secured two cover features (in 2014 and 2024), including a brand legend photoshoot in Hollywood, Fla..
Gayle King
King stuck with the same metallic gold shade throughout her entire ensemble, which featured a sequin-adorned maxi dress and a shiny, studded clutch. The award-winning journalist also repped same hue with her jewelry, including a stack of skinny bangles.
King covered the front page of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue in Mexico and was deemed a brand legend hat same year in Hollywood, Fla.