Jena Sims Radiates Sunshine in This Staple Orange Bikini
Jena Sims is proving that “Hakuna Matata” is not a passing craze. In fact, she’s showing her followers exactly why those two words mean “no worries” for the rest of your days—and honestly? What a problem-free philosophy!
Joking aside, the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year stopped by her Instagram account to share a breathtaking bikini snapshot this week, humorously referencing the best animated Disney film ever made, The Lion King (I said what I said), by captioning the post: “Hakuna Matata’s.”
In the photo, Sims sported a classic bikini in a vibrant orange shade, which was caught somewhere between neon and creamsicle. Instead of the more traditional string details, this unique two-piece had circular gold hardware pieces on the hip and a sparkling piece in the center of the bustline for added texture. The model further accessorized the oceanside look with another classic item: a straw cowboy hat. She also rocked a pair of rectangular shades—a shape quickly gaining popularity this summer—as well as a pop of additional color in her turquoise beaded necklace.
All that’s missing to complete her incredibly cool and carefree vibes is an animated warthog and meerkat belting out some Broadway-level tunes at the top of their lungs in the background while munching on grubs.
“CUTIE 🍊🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” photographer Veronica Sams wrote in the comment section.
“🔥🔥🔥,” brand founder and creative director Stephanie Gottlieb added.
“It’s our problem freeeee philosophyyyyyy,” advocate Jenny Ting Crawford continued the song lyrics.
“Fav color combie,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Summer Wilson Fox noted. Sims herself responded, writing, “miamiiiii.”
And Sims has every reason to be smiling in the sunshine, as she’s had an impressive 2025 so far!
Back in May, the two-time SI Swimsuit model was featured in the 2025 issue with a dreamy shoot in Bermuda, photographed by Ben Watts. She was then crowned Rookie of the Year during the 2025 SI Swimsuit launch party in New York before rejoining the brand in Miami, Fla., later that month to walk in the annual SI Swimsuit runway show at Swim Week. And as if all of that wasn’t enough, the model also surprised fans with a fun cameo appearance in the Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2 alongside husband and professional golfer Brooks Koepka.
We can’t wait to see what other fun activities Sims gets up to this year. In the meantime, what else is there to say but: Hakuna Matata!