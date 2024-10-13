Katie Austin’s Sporty Chic Black Two-Piece Is Our Favorite Classic Swimwear Staple
When it comes to everyday fashion, it isn’t hard to nail down a certain aesthetic. If you purchase items that you are drawn to, you will develop a relatively congruent closet piece by piece. Of course, it may not necessarily match seamlessly to some named aesthetic (boho, preppy, vintage, etc.). But it will be cohesive—and uniquely you.
When it comes to swimwear, the options are endless, as there are so many silhouettes and styles to choose from. There are, of course, the two main categories: one-pieces (which are currently having a renaissance) and bikinis (a consistent staple). Beyond that, styles differ in neckline and closure style (tie or clasp), in details (gold accents or three-dimensional embellishments) and fit (high- or low-waisted).
And while we of course love keeping up to date with swimwear trends, there’s just something about classic silhouettes. By that, of course, we mean those swimsuits that are—and will always be—a staple. The ones that won’t lose their appeal or thrill by the time next summer rolls around and new aesthetics are trending. Much like classic clothing, these styles are no-frills and far from over the top. On the contrary, they are streamlined in form and somewhat simple in hue, making them versatile and easy to accessorize.
Take the Knix swimsuit that Katie Austin wore on the set of her 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, for example. It was simple in form and jet black in hue—both of which combined to make it an instant classic.
Knix Scoop Bikini Top, $55 and Leakproof Bikini Swim Bottom, $50 (knix.com)
This scoop neck top and mid-rise bottoms have a sporty flare that we just can’t get over. And though the set comes in other colors, there is just something simple about the black that we appreciate. Plus, the leakproof bottoms are a must for enjoying a beach or pool day while you’re on your period. If you’re looking for something understated (and ever-fashionable), the Knix set might just be your best bet.
Don’t get us wrong: we obviously love trending swimwear. This past summer, inspired by the Brat aesthetic, we filled our carts with plenty of lime green swimwear. We likewise leaned into the resurgence of animal print swimsuits. But just as we love these picks, we know that the classics will accompany us through years and years of vacations to come.