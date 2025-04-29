Kelsey Anderson Nails Flirty Cowgirlcore in Red Gingham Bikini Top, Suede Micro Shorts
Kelsey Anderson is bringing cowgirlcore to a whole new level. The rising content creator tapped into full Western glam while attending the Stagecoach music festival last weekend—and naturally, she did it with her signature playful twist.
The 27-year-old stunned in a flirty, bandeau-style red gingham bikini top featuring white ruffled straps, perfectly paired with low-rise brown suede micro shorts that showed off her sculpted waist, toned legs and fresh desert sun-kissed glow.
She layered the ab-baring look with a classic blue denim jacket and accessorized with brown cowboy boots, a black cowboy hat, oversized sunglasses and a stack of charm necklaces for extra flair. Her honey-brown locks were curled and styled into two low pigtails, adding a touch of carefree, festival-ready sweetness to the edgy ensemble.
She attended the country music festival alongside bff and SI Swimsuit model XANDRA, with the duo fully embracing the free-spirited fun of the weekend. In a later snap, Anderson swapped into a crisp pair of white overalls layered over a beaded bra-style top and was captured adorably petting a horse on the festival grounds.
“When I say yeee, y’all say haww .. YEE…” the Louisiana native cheekily captioned her Instagram carousel, calling upon fans to chime in.
“Hawwwwww,” Katie Austin commented.
“HAWWWT 🔥🔥,” Kate Steinberg cleverly added.
“Hawwwwwly hell she fit,” fiancé Joey Graziadei gushed. The pair met on Season 28 of The Bachelor, got engaged and have been inseparable ever since. The 29-year-old, who won Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars last year, is originally from Pennsylvania, though he spent several years living in Hawai’i before joining the reality dating series. The couple now lives together in Los Angeles.
“i’m so obsessed with your outfits,” one fan complimented.
“Our brunette princess ily,” another wrote.
“Best Bachelor winner of all time,” someone else declared.
“Gorgeous cowgirl 😍🙌,” another user noted.
Since stepping into the spotlight after The Bachelor finale aired in March 2024, Anderson has fully leaned into her new career path as a content creator, trading her former construction project management role for a life filled with glamorous brand trips, collaborations and red carpets. She’s built her growing platform around fashion, travel and relatable humor—most recently teaming up with hair accessories brand Scunci for a playful collection available at Walmart.
With every new adventure, Anderson continues to prove she’s a natural in front of the camera—and a style star to watch.