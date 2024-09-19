Leyna Bloom Is an Old Hollywood Angel in a Silky Red Drop Waist Ball Gown: Get the Look
Leyna Bloom brought old Hollywood glamour to Bangkok as she attended the Thailand International LGBTQ+ Film Festival this week. The SI Swimsuit legend, who made history in 2021 when she became the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of the magazine, looked gorgeous as ever in a stunning satin-finish ruby red gown.
The Illinois native, who is a trained hair and makeup artist, accessorized with sleek black open-toe stilettos and dainty gold jewelry. Her long dark locks were voluminous and coily, and she opted for a glowy, simple glam look, including feathered brows, wispy lashes, a wash of shimmer on the eyelids, rosy blush and glossy brown lips.
Shop her style below.
Miss Circle Cara Red Plunging Halter Backless Maxi Dress, $189 (misscircle.com)
The flowy midi dress features a cinched corseted bodice, drop waist, low back, invisible pockets, plunging neckline, halter straps and a puffy, ball gown-inspired silhouette. It makes for the perfect birthday, Valentine’s Day or even wedding guest gown.
“My @tilff.official Family🇹🇭: I feel beyond grateful to have traveled to Thailand, representing the 🇺🇸 at the country’s first international LGBTQ+ film festival. Speaking at such a groundbreaking event was a true honor, but what made it unforgettable was sharing this milestone with my incredible friend @kyledean,” she gushed in her Instagram caption. “I was deeply moved by the passion and creativity of so many talented individuals I had the privilege of meeting.”
Bloom has posed for the brand four years in a row, and participated in this year’s iconic group photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., celebrating the franchise’s 60th anniversary. She uses her platform to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the film, fashion and television industries.