Nelly Korda Is Stylish as Ever in High-Waisted Pleated Pants, Cute Cropped Cardigan After PNC Championship
Nelly Korda continues to shine. On and off the green, the no. 1 female golfer in the world is an absolute force to be reckoned with, and she continues to prove this even into the final days of the year with more tournaments and stylish fit checks. The 26-year-old Florida native, who posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in November for the upcoming 2025 issue, has had quite the year, winning seven LPGA Tours in one season and receiving not only the LPGA Tour Player of the Year Award but also the Rolex Annika Major Award. Yep, she’s that impressive.
December has proved to be another busy month for Korda, who played in the Grant Thornton Invitational and the PNC Championship and enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii with friend and tennis player Klara Mrčela. If you follow her on Instagram, you’ll find no shortage of golf content—though the daughter of retired professional tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová uses her platform to show off her everyday looks, too. For the latest, Korda took to Instagram this week to commemorate this year’s PNC Championship which took place this past weekend in Orlando, Fla. She was joined by her father, who gushed about his daughter’s “phenomenal” skill and reputation on the green.
Korda’s latest Instagram carousel included a shot with Jason McDede, Chris Troy and her dad, while the second image saw her rocking a fabulous outfit perfect for winter in sunny Florida. With high-waisted tan pleated pants that fit perfectly, Korda completed her off-the-green look with a cropped white and tan cardigan. She wore white sneakers and kept her blonde locks long and flowing. With just a peek at her washboard abs, she exuded undeniable strength and beauty.
Later photos saw her on the green with her dad, and the final one saw the pair dressed up for an event, giving us another glimpse at Korda’s mirror selfie ‘fit. “Always a fun time finishing out the golf year playing the @pncchampionship!!,” she wrote in her caption posted to her 1 million followers. “So many amazing memories created at this event ☺️ thank you for having us back!”
Team Korda ended up tied for eighth place at the PNC Championship, seeing Team Langer—consisting of Bernhard Langer and his son Jason—in first and Team Woods—consisting of Tiger Woods and his son Charlie—in second. At the event, Petr Korda reflected on his experience with his daughter to Golfweek: “I mean, it's just the way – how much you improve year by year and the way she is approaching the game, and also how much she is appreciated by the men, these competitors. That was phenomenal.”
Finally making it to Christmas week, Korda has been enjoying the holiday season by cuddling up in Christmas-themed attire and drinking from a Santa mug in bed, as evidenced by her Instagram stories. We hope she’s taking time to reflect on the amazing year she’s had as such a game-changing athlete.
Expect to see more from Korda’s SI Swimsuit debut as we inch closer to the 2025 issue’s release.