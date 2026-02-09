Olivia Dunne, Christen Goff and More Best Dressed Models From Sports Illustrated ‘The Party’ Ahead of Super Bowl LX
Before the Big Game took place yesterday, SI Swimsuit models and A-listers alike headed to Cow Palace Arena for Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by DraftKings on Saturday night. The Feb. 7 event brought out athletes, Hollywood stars and more for performances by an incredible lineup of musical guests. SI Swimsuit’s own XANDRA took the stage, which also saw performances by Ludacris and The Chainsmokers.
Before the exclusive party, which drew out the hottest names in sports, entertainment and music, stars and SI Swimsuit models walked the red carpet. Below, find just a few of our favorite fashion-forward looks from the annual event.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, attended the red carpet event in style. She opted for a figure-skimming brown dress and black heeled sandals. The former gymnast wore her blonde locks in a ponytail and kept her accessories minimal with a few bracelets on one wrist and a nude-colored purse hanging from the other hand.
Ilona Maher
Maher, a two-time brand star, attended the evening event in a red off-the-shoulder mini by LAMARQUE. She paired the showstopping dress, styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet, with black peep-toe shoes by Schutz.
Nicole Williams English
Williams English’s edgy ensemble consisted of a one-shouldered black mini dress and a matching jacket she wore hanging off her shoulders. For footwear, the three-time SI Swimsuit model went with a trendy pair of pointed-toe animal print pumps.
Christen Goff
Goff, one of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover models, made the whole place shimmer in a one-shouldered red sequined mini dress. Her glam, courtesy of makeup artist Alyssa Marie, was glowy and fresh.
Katie Austin
Austin, a five-time SI Swimsuit model, hit the red carpet in a black mini dress with sheer paneling that showed off her tanned and toned legs. The model accented her look with clear-strapped heels and forewent jewelry.
Brianna LaPaglia
LaPaglia, who was SI Swimsuit’s January 2025 digital cover star, brought office siren vibes to the exclusive event. The Boston native wore a black bra underneath an open suit jacket, which she paired with a matching mini skirt. Sheer knee-high black stockings and pointed-toe black heels completed the ensemble.
XANDRA
For XANDRA, a pop of color came in the form of a furry green cropped jacket, which she wore over a black graphic tee paired with denim and sneakers for a laid-back vibe. The model and DJ brought the house down with her set on Saturday night.
Ciara
Ciara, who posed for the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue in Barbados, went for a monochromatic look in an off-the-shoulder black top, lace mini skirt and boots. Her hair was worn straight down her back, and the singer-songwriter accessorized with a black choker necklace.