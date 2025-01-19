Penny Lane’s Black String Wet-Look Bikini for SI Swimsuit Featured the Sweetest Gold Heart Charms
2024 introduced a long list of amazing women into the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fold. One of the seven winners of the brand’s annual open casting call of the previous year included Penny Lane, a model-actress who’s been in the industry since she was 16 years old. Making her debut for the magazine last year when traveling to the beautiful Porto and the North, Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts, the certified holistic health coach was featured as a rookie.
The moment was particularly special for Lane, who felt “gratified, euphoric and proud” to join the brand.
Her rookie photo shoot was nothing short of mesmerizing. Donning a variety of different styles and colors, she totally embraced the cottagecore aesthetic with sweet ribbons, muted colors and ruffles, while also leaning into her sultry side with ab-flaunting string bikinis and one jet-black wet-look two-piece not far off from the trendy Matrix aesthetic. That one bikini is what we must highlight today as we look back at some of our favorite looks of the past year and begin making our vision board for our own 2025 swimwear shopping lists.
From SI Swimsuit brand favorite Agent Provocateur, Lane stunned in the Jennie Bikini Top (sold out) and Jennie Bikini Bottom (26 KWD or about $84.26 USD). This sexy two-piece is made out of Italian luxury wet-look swim fabric, which the brand also describes as “slinky,” and features the most feminine, flirty feature in the gold heart-shaped padlock and key charms on top and bottom. The fabric and charms transform a black bikini from basic to unforgettable.
Though this bikini top Lane wore in Portugal is currently sold out, Agent Provocateur has many other unique swimwear pieces available that are sure to impress, including cute charms and cut-out detailing. Browse the site at me.agentprovocateur.com.
The English model, who has appeared in the film Justice League and the music video for Drake’s song “Falling Back,” told SI Swimsuit that she manifested the opportunity to join the brand when she was a teenager.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were,” Lane recalled. “I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them. Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”