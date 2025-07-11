Salma Hayek Pinault Serves Parisian Glam in Sleek Black Fitted Dress
Salma Hayek Pinault certainly knows a thing or two about how to rock a luxurious look.
The 58-year-old actor, producer and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star—after making her debut with the brand this year as one of four cover models—visited France this week to bear witness to the Balenciaga fashion show during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 Week.
And when you’re in Paris, you absolutely have to have your chicest styles ready to go—and you better believe Hayek Pinault came prepared.
You can view Hayek Pinault’s Instagram post here!
Donning a floor-length, figure-hugging black gown, the superstar was a vision while walking hand in hand with her husband François-Henri Pinault. The maxi dress was crafted in a plush velvet, which added terrific texture to an otherwise simple piece. The slit up the center of the skirt stopped just above her knees for an added element of sensuality, further elevating the look.
With a base piece this magnificent, accessorizing is where the true fun is had. With massive, flirty, golden heart-shaped earrings, a luxe-looking shoulder bag, two large rings—one on each hand, of course—and a pair of oversized sunglasses, Hayek Pinault served up some serious movie star aura. That said, our favorite piece of this ensemble has to be her black and gold pumps, which matched the outfit expertly while providing the actor with a bit more height.
Hayek Pinault seemed to have a ball during the fashion extravaganza, as her cover snapshot for her Instagram photo drop featured a selfie with Lorde, who sported a silver gown for the show. Other photos showed shots of the superstar getting ready, as well as several video clips from the runway itself—one of which even revealed Kim Kardashian’s walk, for which the media mogul sported over 250 carats of diamonds, per PEOPLE.
As noted above, Hayek Pinault was one of four cover models for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue alongside Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan. For her fabulous feature, the actor was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. But—while her incredible cover shot came as no surprise to her fans—Hayek Pinault revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it did come as a surprise to her.
“I’m 58! When I was 20, I would look at this [magazine], ‘Oh my god, they’re so beautiful.’ And I knew that my body type was not what they were looking for,” she told the late-night host shortly after the issue hit newsstands. “And I never thought that one day I would be in it. Not even when I was young—and here we are, girls!”
Whether it’s the streets of Paris in a black velvet gown or the shores of Mexico in designer swimwear, we can always count on Hayek Pinault to serve up something spectacular.