Our Favorite Social Media Reactions to SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 Digital Covers
Since SI Swimsuit launched its inaugural digital issue back in June 2024, every front-page image has showcased a singular star—until today.
On Thursday, Feb. 5, the brand revealed that six (!!!) women would be cover models for its latest edition: Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Haley Cavinder, Normani and Ronika Love. The group of six—all of whom are married or engaged to NFL stars—met on Captiva Island, Fla., in the Fort Myers area to photograph for the fold.
For Goff, the shoot marked her sixth with the brand. Mahomes returned to our set after an SI Swimsuit feature in Belize in 2024. Normani, Kittle and Love are all debuting with the magazine, while Cavinder—who strutted down the catwalk during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in 2024—also checked off her first seaside feature with this shoot.
Along with a pair of group photos, every model notched their own cover image with the brand. We, of course, shared these solo images to SI Swimsuit’s official Instagram account with six individual posts that each garnered a massive reaction from users on the app.
Check out some of our favorite comments—plus a few notable names—that we spotted underneath them!
Haley Cavinder
Fellow athlete and SI Swimsuit model Midge Purce wrote, “Oh yes gurl.“
Kendall Vertes added, “UM HELLO 😍”
“MY TWIN EVERYBODY,” Hanna Cavinder penned, later adding, “i want proof from the doctor rn we are identical” and “telling my kids this was me 😌”
You can check out Cavinder’s full 2026 gallery here!
Claire Kittle
Kristin Juszczyk, who co-hosts the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up YouTube series with Kittle, wrote, “That’s my best friend!!!!!!”
Kayla Nicole added, “yes yes yes yes yessssssss 🔥🔥🔥”
“The red! 🔥 Claire!!! Stunning!! Captivating!!” Another fan cheered.
You can check out Kittle’s full 2026 gallery here!
Christen Goff
Fellow SI Swimsuit staple Brooks Nader proclaimed, “DEAD OMG YES YESSSS”
2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Dunne added, “You are jaw dropping!!!”
“Queen of Detroit 🙌 🙌 🔥🔥,” another fan declared.
You can check out Goff’s full 2026 gallery here!
Ronika Love
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims declared, “Radiant!! X 2”
Achieng Agutu, another member of the SI Swimsuit family, added, “So fabbbbb!!!😍😍😍”
“Mother is mothering! GB [Green Bay] Loves the Loves 💚,” another fan gushed.
You can check out Love’s full 2026 gallery here!
Brittany Mahomes
Whitney Simmons wrote, “Insane 👏❤️😍”
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann simply added, “😍😍😍”
“THREE BABIES WHEN?! 🙌 ,” another user playfully inquired.
You can check out Mahomes’s full 2026 gallery here!
Normani
The official account for NYX Professional Makeup wrote, “normani is everythingggg”
“SHE IS THE MOMENT...C'MON NOW ✨,” one fan agreed.
Another commenter concurred, “2026 is the year of [Normani] IKTR!!!”