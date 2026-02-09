Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Models Took Leather to the Next Level for Super Bowl Weekend

Check out some of the brand stars who sported the versatile fabric in San Francisco.

Bailey Colon

Katie Austin and Christen Goff
Katie Austin and Christen Goff / Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Fanatics

SI Swimsuit models touched down San Francisco over the weekend for a number of festivities leading up to Super Bowl LX. And while itineraries varied for the slew of brand stars who found themselves in California this weekend, there was one consistent fashion staple that caught our attention: leather.

Below, find just a few notable names who repped the fabric while celebrating this year’s biggest weekend in sports.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Wonderful Pistachios

On the red carpet for Sports Illustrated The Party, three-time SI Swimsuit model Williams English sported an off-the-shoulder leather mini dress, paired with an oversized jacket in the same shiny material. She accessorized the all-black garments with leopard print heels, large gold hoops and a handful of rings.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Wonderful Pistachios

At the same Friday evening event, former digital cover model Maher—styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet—repped a cherry red LAMARQUE mini dress, paired with open-toed heeled sandals from Schutz and studded crystal earrings.

Brianna LaPaglia

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia / Shy McGrath/Getty Images

At the Tight Ends and Friends event, hosted by George and Claire Kittle, SI Swimsuit’s January 2025 digital cover model repped her hometown team, the New England Patriots. LaPaglia paired a comfy hoodie with leather micro shorts, knee-high boots and a crimson bag.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Abercrombie & Fitch

Culpo and her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, twinned in similar espresso brown leather jackets during a Saturday night event with Abercrombie & Fitch. The model paired the outerwear piece with a striped button-up, dark wash jeans, a leather belt and an undone cocoa brown tie.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Fanatics

Earle repped a leather top on the field at Levi's Stadium during Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance. She showcased another long sleeved garment in the material with Fanatics the day prior, when the content creator styled the teal top with knee-high boots, a black mini skirt and matching black sunnies.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Kostek repped her longtime partner Rob Gronkowski’s former Patriots number, 89, at Sports Illustrated The Party with a plunging tank. The brand legend styled the graphic top with black leather pants, a ruby red jacket and open-toed heels.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Fanatics

Austin teamed up with fellow Swim Search co-winner and co-Rookie of the Year, Christen Goff, on the carpet with Fanatics on Saturday, where she donned an off-the-shoulder mini dress under a two-toned leather jacket. The brand staple completed her look with nude pumps with clear straps.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff
Christen Goff / Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Fanatics

Goff, one of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover models, incorporated the fabric into her own ensemble with a shiny strapless top. She styled the statement piece with a pair of navy trousers, charcoal-colored heels, dainty jewelry and held onto a mini patterned handbag.

