6 Swimwear Brands That Are Worth Splurging on This Summer
We’re all about snagging a good deal, particularly where swimwear is concerned. However, when it comes to adding quality suits to your collection, there’s also something to be said about investing in quality pieces that will last you for years to come. Whether you’re in the market for a brand new bikini or are looking to purchase a new one-piece, we’ve got just the occasion for you: National Splurge Day.
The holiday encourages us to treat ourselves, and what better way to do so than investing in a new swimsuit for summer? Below, find a few of our favorite high-quality, designer swimwear brands to shop—many of which have appeared in the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Reina Olga
Hammond Bikini Top $202 and Scrunchie Bikini Bottom, $156 (reinaolga.com)
While the top and bottom together are a bit of an investment, know that this is a total It Girl suit, as Olivia Dunne rocked it on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue during her photo shoot in Bermuda.
Antoninias
Melanie One-Piece, $282 (antoninias.com)
Another fave of the SI Swimsuit brand, the luxury brand has been worn by everyone from cover model Hunter McGrady to two-time brand star Sixtine. The elegant blue one-piece above screams “luxury.”
Norma Kamali
Criss Cross Bikini Bra and Bottom, $250 (fwrd.com)
Channel Brooks Nader’s look from this year’s magazine in a similar golden two-piece by the New York-based designer. Trip to Bermuda sold separately.
Vix Paula Hermanny
Firenze Ney T Back Tri Top, $158 and Firenze Ney Bottom, $128 (vixpaulahermanny.com)
This triangle bikini features the cutest sea shell detailing on the back of the top, as well as on the hips of the cheeky bottoms. WNBA star and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink rocked a string two-piece from the brand on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., and Barbara Palvin has also been spotted in Vix Paula Hermanny swimwear.
Zimmermann
Ascension Knit Tri Bikini, $275 (zimmermann.com)
This crochet bikini, as modeled by Christen Goff in Jamaica, is just one of the many adorable styles from the label’s 2025 summer swim collection.
Bananhot
Pariana Leopard Dream One-Piece, $269 (bananhot.com)
Investing in a suit that never goes out of style, like an animal print one-piece, is a great way to get some mileage out of your splurge purchase. Plus, SI Swimsuit models Jasmine Sanders and Ali Truwit both rocked Bananhot suits in this year’s magazine.