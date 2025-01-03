Toni Breidinger Brings Gorgeous Glam and Sporty Streetwear to the Rose Parade
Toni Breidinger kicked off 2025 with an appearance at the historic Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., ahead of the highly anticipated Rose Bowl game between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The stock car racing driver, who continues to make waves both on and off the racetrack, was invited to participate in the historic spirited event by the Women’s Sports Foundation and tennis icon Billie Jean King, who served as this year’s grand marshal.
The Rose Parade, held annually since 1890, is a New Year’s Day tradition featuring elaborate floral floats, marching bands and equestrian units, leading up to one of the most prestigious college football games of the year. The game determined which team advanced to the College Football Playoff semi-finals, with Ohio State securing the win. The Buckeyes will face Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10, while Notre Dame will play Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 in the first semifinal matchup.
Breidinger, the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR event, took to Instagram and X to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the event. “Hey guys, Happy New Year, I’m currently in the Rose Parade, you can tune in now on NBC to check it out,” she said in the video shared by race car dealer TRICON Garage. This season, the 25-year-old is set to race the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage in all NASCAR events.
“Rose Parade and Rose Bowl!💐 thank you for inviting me to be a part of such a special day@billiejeanking @womenssportsfoundation,” she captioned an Instagram carousel containing snippets of her day.
2025 also marks a major career milestone for the Northern California native. She is set to appear in the upcoming SI Swimsuit issue, released annually in May, alongside nine fellow young trailblazing female athletes. Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. last November, and you can check out some sneak peeks here.
Breidinger’s Rose Parade look was the epitome of cool-girl street style, blending casual comfort pieces with statement jewelry. The model, who has notably worked with Victoria’s Secret, Gap and Free People, kept warm in an oversized, black varsity-style button-up jersey layered over a heather gray hoodie. She paired the relaxed outfit with baggy, light-wash jeans and black and white skate shoes.
She accessorized with massive gold hoop earrings and a stunning Hailey Bieber-inspired “B” bubble letter necklace. Her glam was gorgeous and effortless, as always, including rosy blush, feathered brows, soft glossy mauve lips and a perfect baby eyeliner wing.