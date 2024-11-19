Toni Breidinger Races Off the Track and Onto the Beach for SI Swim, and Fans Are Elated
SI Swimsuit is welcoming stock car racing driver Toni Breidinger to the fold for the 2025 issue and we couldn’t be more excited. The Arab-American athlete, who is paving the way for women, especially women of color, in the male-dominated industry of racing, traveled to Boca Raton, Fla. for her photo shoot with the brand, posing on the breathtaking shores for visual artist Ben Horton.
The magazine and 25-year-old broke the news on Instagram yesterday, with the most stunning joint post including a pic of her in a gorgeous deep emerald green bikini from Palmiza featuring delicate, daring cut-outs on both the halter-neck top and cheeky tie-side bottoms.
Additionally, the brand shared the most epic video of Breidinger racing to set in a hot pink golf cart. She screeched to a full stop right in front of the camera, got out of the car and took off her signature red hot Raising Canes-branded helmet to reveal her flawless face card and perfect long brown locks for a little slow-motion footage.
“Riding into her SI Swimsuit era. 🏁👙,” the franchise captioned the iconic video set to the sound of the Black Eyed Peas’s “Let’s Get It Started.”
She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a stunning metallic magenta bikini featuring the cutest little black and white checkered flag detail in the corner.
The Northern California native first began racing at the age of nine and made her NASCAR debut in 2021 as the first Arab-American woman to compete in the sport. With 23 Top 10 finishes under her belt, Breidinger has the most of any female driver.
Off the track, she is also a successful model breaking into the fashion industry. Breidinger has graced the pages of GQ, Marie Claire, Shape and Glamour, and next year, she’ll officially get to add SI Swimsuit to that list.