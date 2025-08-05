Play Hard, Stay Stylish: Top Athletic Bikinis That Move With You
Planning to break a sweat at the beach anytime soon? Well, these bikinis are sure to keep you looking cute while on the move!
Active bikinis are garments built for seaside activities—from yoga on the shoreline to catching waves on a surfboard. Emphasizing secure fit and durable fabric, these duos are performance-based without sacrificing style.
Check out some of our favorite picks for sporty suits, brands that offer supportive options and tips to keep your suits as fresh as possible.
Our favorite sporty bikinis right now
Carve Designs
The Bondi Compression Top ($62) from Carve Designs is not only adorable, but it’ll keep you secure for any water sport. Pair it with the Lani Pocket Compression Bottoms ($68) for a high-waisted, high-leg garment that also offers UV protection. Additionally, 95% of the sustainability brand is “made from recycled, upcycled and organic materials,” making this a cute and eco-conscious option.
Jolyn
We love a sustainable suit! The Avalon Long Sleeve Crop Rashguard ($54) and Elena Bikini Bottom ($50) from Jolyn are made completely from recycled fabric. The long-sleeve rash guard is both functional and effortlessly on-trend, with four earth-toned options to choose from. The set also has 150 hours of chlorine-resistant material and offers UV protection—perfect for a day out surfing on the water.
Left on Friday
This Pool Days Top ($95) is truly so versatile, ranging from A-G cup size. Its scoop neck style is held up by double straps for extra support. Meanwhile, the Hi Hi Bottom ($95) has a slight cheekiness with a high-cut leg and high-waisted silhouette. Gearing up for a game of beach volleyball? This suit is one for you. Hop in the water afterwards because this suit “loves chlorine + salt water,” per the brand.
Berlook
The suit prioritizes “both performance and fashion,” and—by the looks of how adorable it is—we agree. The stretchy, wide-strap Black Contrast Surf Top ($37) offers removable padding, while the High-Waisted Surf Shorts ($39) offer high-waisted coverage for a day of activity. And it’s not the brand’s only contrasting option, as the site also offers a green and white colorway.
Abysse
Worn by Kim Kardashian in her 2022 SI Swimsuit cover shoot, Abysse is a perfect brand for a day of oceanside activity. This suit features a racerback neoprene “‘80s-inspired” Jenna Top ($150) with a scoop neckline and zipper, which can be paired with the matching Jenna Bottom ($100). It is designed for water sports such as wakeboarding, snorkeling and many others.
Key features for active swimwear
Secure straps: Athletic suits are often designed with minimal ties for better movement. In cases where there are ties, look for thick, wide bands and/or secure clasps for no-slip support.
Stay-put tops and bottoms: For tops to keep you secure and comfortable, aim for scoop necklines, racerback designs and under-band support. Pair with a bottom featuring an elasticated waistband—often mid-rise or high-rise with moderate to full coverage—to omit any malfunctioning (such as bunching and slippage) while on the go.
Details for durability: Keep an eye out for chlorine-resistant fabrics, as well as fabrics that keep you protected from harmful UV rays. Also, opt for reinforced seams for long-lasting comfort.
Match your bikini to your movement
Swimming: For taking laps or treading water, aim for streamlined designs with little to no embellishments.
Surfing or paddle boarding: High-neck or racerback tops paired with elasticated bottoms will keep you secure while shredding.
Beach volleyball or running: Double-strap tops are preferable when performing at maximum intensity. Look for high-performance and UV protective fabric blends for extra durability, as well.
Snorkeling and diving: Secure coverage is crucial on an underwater adventure, so aim for full coverage tops and bottoms in this case.
Hot yoga or swim workouts: Looking to break a sweat before hopping in the water? Try a scoop or tank-style top paired with high-waisted bottoms for a fashionable athleisure-like fit.
Functional cuts that don’t sacrifice style
Tops: Sports bra-inspired tops are ideal while on the move because they mimic the same coverage as the athletic garment. Look for racerback, scoop necks or tankini-inspired designs (often with longline hems and thick straps) to achieve this goal.
Bottoms: Comfort is key in athletic swimwear, so look for bottoms with no-show seams and thick sides. Additionally, high-waisted or mid-rise bottoms may be helpful when it comes to extra core support, especially with elasticated additions.
Steer clear: For high-intensity activities, bandeau tops, triangle tops or suits featuring dainty ties may not be ideal for security. As always, prioritize range of motion and comfort over traditional cuts that may sacrifice performance.
Performance-first bikini brands
Looking for a site to find your new suit? These brands offer a number of athletic swimwear styles for a day in the sun.
To start, check out Beach Riot, which offers sports bras that can be worn both on and off the beach for under $100 each. For those already acquainted with popular activewear brands Nike and Vuori, their respective sites both offer swimwear—including long-sleeve and one-piece options. Most bikini tops are under $75 on both sites.
Finally, Roxy—a beloved brand from professional surfer and two-time SI Swimsuit model Caroline Marks—has an entire Swim Shop to explore, offering athletic suits and beachside accessories.
Style solutions by body type
Bust size: For any bust size, opt for compression tops or racerback tops to shape and support. Individuals with smaller busts may look for padded scoop tops with smaller straps, while folks with fuller busts may benefit from underwire additions and/or adjustable wide bands for extra support.
Bottom size: Keep an eye out for thicker top bands and double-lined fabrics for folks with larger bottoms; a higher-waisted option or mid-rise cut can also be preferable in this case.
Trending styles that perform and pop
Quick-dry fabrics—such as matte and/or ribbed performance blends—will always be in style, and are still reigning supreme this summer.
Other styles that are making a statement include one-shoulder tops, suits with mesh insets and long-sleeve suits (such as the one seen on Nelly Korda in her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot). Additionally, an environmentally conscious style that will always be fresh on our minds is eco-tech swimwear, which consists of recycled fabric blends.
Extend the life of your active bikini
To keep your new suit as fresh as possible, it is essential to be diligent with its aftercare.
Most products recommend rinsing immediately after salt water or chlorine exposure, then washing with cold water and a gentle detergent. Air-drying your suit flat out of direct sunlight is often preferable, but always be sure to read your suit’s care instructions to cater to its specific needs. Additionally, to maintain a suit’s elasticity, rotate its use in your wardrobe instead of sticking to one suit for everything.
