These Are All of the Locations Featured in the 2025 Swimsuit Issue
Every year, the bags get packed, passports stamped and the miles accumulated as the SI Swimsuit staff, photographers, glam, stylists, and most importantly, the talent travel the world to bring readers the new issue. Prior to landing for a busy few days of photo shoots, locations are scouted and discussed amongst the team. They are absolutely stunning places perfect for summer travel, a winter getaway or for any time of year, and the venues continue to get better and better.
Get ready to take a deep dive into the waters of Jamaica, Bermuda, Boca Raton and Jalisco, Mexico as well as plan to bookmark Switzerland’s Saas-Fee and Zurich for non-beach destinations.
Jamaica
Alix Earle, Nazanin Mandi, Nicole Williams English, Denise Bidot, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham, Christen Goff, Roshumba Williams, Xandra Pohl and Ming Lee Simmons made their way to the beaches of Jamaica. One of the Caribbean’s leading tourist destinations, everyone was welcomed with the hospitality the islanders are known for.
Jamaica truly has something for everyone whether you're seeking luxury and relaxation or adventure and romance. Its stunning beaches are the main attraction, complemented by breathtaking scenery, fresh seafood and a vibrant culture.
Bermuda
The beaches of Bermuda are as stunning as the SI Swimsuit models who were photographed there. Achieng Agutu, Olivia Dunne, Brooks Nader, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jena Sims, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan got to bask in the sun while indulging in all that the North Atlantic island has to offer.
Bermuda defies the expectations of a typical beach getaway. It strikes a unique balance between elegant yet untamed, sophisticated yet rich with natural beauty and adventure. From the moment everyone arrived, they were greeted by pink sand beaches, pastel-colored buildings and a relaxed, welcoming vibe. And don’t forget to try a rum swizzle!
Boca Raton, Fla.
Between Miami and Palm Beach, Boca Raton is a perfect balance of lowkey and luxury. The athletes featured in this year’s SI Swimsuit issue Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee, Toni Breidinger and Jordan Chiles got to experience this firsthand at Beach Club at The Boca Raton.
Beach Club is South Florida’s only private beach resort where guests can truly unwind and leave with an unforgettable experience. Following its stunning rebranding and renovation in January 2025, it has reemerged as a symbol of modern sophistication—a sanctuary that blends the laid-back luxury of beachfront living with the vibrancy and amenities of a world-class destination.
Switzerland
Camille Kostek, Elisha and Renee Herbert, Jasmine Sanders, Penny Lane, Hunter McGrady traded their sandals for winter boots as they headed to two dynamic locations in Switzerland. The Herbert sisters joined the returning SI Swimsuit models in Zurich and Saas-Fee for some epic shoots.
Located near the Italian border in Valais, Saas-Fee has 4,000-meter peaks, forests and mountain lakes. It is a picture-perfect place where you automatically want to slow down, breathe in the fresh air, recharge and soak in the surroundings. Not too far away, Zurich is a city that is surprisingly nonchaotic and clean. It’s an urban haven where old-world charm meets modern innovation, all set against the stunning natural backdrop of Lake Zurich and the surrounding Alps.
Jalisco, Mexico
A few hours south of Puerto Vallarta, Cuixmala is a stunning estate on the Pacific coast in the state of Jalisco. It was originally a private retreat for British entrepreneur Sir James Goldsmith but is now a luxury eco-resort that attracts visitors with its unique history, stunning architecture and dedication to nature conservation and sustainability. Cuixmala was an obvious location for Mexican-born actress and cover star Salma Hayek.
Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth is the 12th biggest city in the U.S., so it was the perfect setting for the photoshoots of three of the Big 12’s top female athletes. Hailey Van Lith knows the area well as she was living nearby while attending Texas Christian University, but Phoenix Miranda and Rayniah Jones both also enjoyed their time in the laidback city.
Not too far from Dallas, Fort Worth pulses with the bold, creative spirit of its people. Once home to one of the world’s largest cattle markets, its historic Stockyards still showcase the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive. From visionary chefs to driven entrepreneurs, Fort Worth honors its rich past while forging a proud, forward-looking future.