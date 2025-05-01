Xandra Is ‘Born to be a Cowgirl’ in Blue and White Bikini Paired With Crochet Micro Set
XANDRA’s Stagecoach wardrobe consisted of bikinis and cowboy boots—and we’re totally here for it. The DJ and SI Swimsuit model somehow managed to reinvent the combo in fresh, creative ways across all three days of the country music festival. Now, halfway through the following week, we’re still not over how good she looked.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Miami-based artist just dropped another sizzling Instagram carousel, flaunting her slim, sculpted figure and post-desert glow in a lace-and-denim bikini from Fae x REVOLVE. She wore the Lumi Bikini Top ($109) and Jones Bikini Bottom ($99)—a minimalist stringy set with white lace paneling and blue trim, featuring a gold charm-embellished triangle top and cheeky thong-style bottoms.
“I think I was born to be a cowgirl,” the 24-year-old captioned the mesmerizing carousel.
XANDRA posed against a white wall with a sweet smile, her hands tucked behind her back and her head tilted slightly to one side. She styled the swimsuit into a full-on festival ‘fit by layering on a cream crochet short-sleeve cardigan—worn open to reveal her toned midriff—and a coordinating low-rise netted mini skirt.
A brown suede cowboy hat with a colorful scarf wrap added a playful touch, while oversized hoop earrings, a silver cuff bracelet, stacked beaded necklaces and a statement fringe belt slung low at her hips completed the cowgirl-core aesthetic. The Ohio native grounded the look with brown cowboy boots in true Stagecoach spirit, bringing the whole western-meets-beach vibe together effortlessly.
The SI Swimsuit star, who made her debut with the franchise in Belize last year with photographer Derek Kettela, is set to return to the fold this May after wrapping up a photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica. In the second snap, she served a sassy smolder in front of a shimmering outdoor pool, reminding fans exactly why she’s model material.
“wowowo,” Olivia Ponton commented.
“I agree,” Kelsey Anderson added.
“Love,” Olivia Dunne wrote.
“SEXYYYYYY,” Hallie Batchelder chimed.
“country girl i love youuuuuuuii,” bff Mia Martini gushed.
“i think yes,” country music singer Dasha declared.
“A little country never hurt anybody,” Dale Moss stated.
“Stunna,” stylist Margot Zamet said.
“MOTHERRRR,” Mallory Sackey quipped.
This latest post is one of several viral moments from her time in Indio, Calif. Earlier this week, XANDRA stunned fans with a white and red gingham bikini and micro denim shorts, and before that, a dreamy itty-bitty ivory crochet bikini top and frilly skirt combo that had the internet declaring her the best dressed at the fest.