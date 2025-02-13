XANDRA Is Hot and Trendy as Ever in Skin-Baring Denim on Denim Look
XANDRA just proved once again that she knows how to command a room—and a red carpet. The multi-talented DJ and rising style icon turned heads at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb. 8 in New Orleans, serving an ultra-cool and skin-baring take on the classic Canadian tuxedo.
The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree stunned in a daring deep scoop-neck corset top with a drop waist and raw hem, paired perfectly with micro denim shorts from Lapointe. The matching medium-wash blue set showcased her toned figure, sculpted arms and tiny waist legs, further accentuated by her sun-kissed Miami girl glow. To complete the look, the Ohio native slipped into a pair of suede below-the-knee brown boots from Larroudé, adding a western-chic touch to her edgy denim on denim ensemble.
XANDRA kept the glam minimal but striking, opting for feathered brows, a soft rosy blush, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip. The 24-year-old’s signature voluminous blonde locks cascaded in loose, natural waves, complementing the effortless yet high-fashion aesthetic.
“best weekend with the best girls <3,” the Body Say singer captioned the carousel recapping a chaotic yet glamorous few days in New Orleans for the Big Game.
The musician, who has taken the music industry by storm with her viral mixes and electrifying performances, has also been making waves in the fashion world. With major brand collaborations under her belt, including partnerships with YSL Beauty, Coach and L’Oréal Paris, she continues to establish herself as both a trendsetter and powerhouse in entertainment. She’s also an ambassador for Celsius and Victoria‘s Secret and is constantly engaging fans with her online fashion, beauty, lifestyle and creative content.
Fresh off her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Jamaica, where she posed for Yu Tsai for her sophomore feature in the upcoming 2025 magazine releasing in May, XANDRA is proving that her star power knows no bounds. Whether she's behind the DJ booth or front and center on a red carpet, she brings an undeniable confidence and charisma that keeps all eyes on her.
She made her debut with the franchise in Belize last year, posing for Derek Kettela in a series of fiery red hot looks.