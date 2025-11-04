This Barre Thighs and Legs Workout Will Have You Feeling the Burn in Just 8 Minutes
With the busy holiday season quickly approaching, there’s never been a better time to find some quick and efficient workouts to add into your daily routine. Where fitness is concerned, leave it to SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Jena Sims to be your guides.
The women have teamed up for an exclusive workout series for our readers, in which they’ve (thus far) shared a bodyweight arm workout, a quick glute exercise and moves for obtaining enviable model abs. This week, Austin, a certified fitness trainer and founder of the KA Daily app, and Sims, our 2024 Rookie of the Year, are guiding viewers through a barre workout that will leave your inner and outer thighs feeling the burn in no time.
“I love Barre because of those pulses and the lengthening moves and it doesn’t look like much, but it freakin’ burns,” Austin noted, to which Sims concurred, “It’ll sneak up on you!”
8-minute Barre workout
This week’s Barre thighs and legs workout with Austin and Sims consists of the following moves:
- Narrow squats
- Narrow squat pulses
- Standing thigh abductions
- Curtsy lunge
- Leg lifts
- Hamstring curls
While the only equipment required to execute these moves is a chair or countertop to support your bodyweight with, both Sims and Austin agreed that the addition of bands or ankle weights would certainly elevate the challenge of this exercise. And since the workout requires little to no equipment, it can be done just about anywhere at any time of day—whether you’re cooking dinner or getting some movement in on your lunch break.
“That’s like one of my favorite ways to work out,” Austin added. “I’m not kidding you. Like I felt it but I don’t feel like bogged down and I feel energized.”
“Now I know what I can do at home,” Sims concluded of the workout.
About KA Daily
Austin’s app offers brand-new features including habit tracker checklists, grocery lists, weekly recipes and more. Memberships are available for $99.99 annually, $39.99 quarterly or $14.99 monthly. All KA Daily memberships include a seven-day free trial. Learn more here.