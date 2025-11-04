Swimsuit

This Barre Thighs and Legs Workout Will Have You Feeling the Burn in Just 8 Minutes

Follow along as SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Jena Sims lead this quick and efficient workout.

Cara O’Bleness

Katie Austin and Jena Sims
Katie Austin and Jena Sims / SI Swimsuit

With the busy holiday season quickly approaching, there’s never been a better time to find some quick and efficient workouts to add into your daily routine. Where fitness is concerned, leave it to SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Jena Sims to be your guides.

The women have teamed up for an exclusive workout series for our readers, in which they’ve (thus far) shared a bodyweight arm workout, a quick glute exercise and moves for obtaining enviable model abs. This week, Austin, a certified fitness trainer and founder of the KA Daily app, and Sims, our 2024 Rookie of the Year, are guiding viewers through a barre workout that will leave your inner and outer thighs feeling the burn in no time.

“I love Barre because of those pulses and the lengthening moves and it doesn’t look like much, but it freakin’ burns,” Austin noted, to which Sims concurred, “It’ll sneak up on you!”

8-minute Barre workout

This week’s Barre thighs and legs workout with Austin and Sims consists of the following moves:

  • Narrow squats
  • Narrow squat pulses
  • Standing thigh abductions
  • Curtsy lunge
  • Leg lifts
  • Hamstring curls

While the only equipment required to execute these moves is a chair or countertop to support your bodyweight with, both Sims and Austin agreed that the addition of bands or ankle weights would certainly elevate the challenge of this exercise. And since the workout requires little to no equipment, it can be done just about anywhere at any time of day—whether you’re cooking dinner or getting some movement in on your lunch break.

“That’s like one of my favorite ways to work out,” Austin added. “I’m not kidding you. Like I felt it but I don’t feel like bogged down and I feel energized.”

“Now I know what I can do at home,” Sims concluded of the workout.

About KA Daily

Austin’s app offers brand-new features including habit tracker checklists, grocery lists, weekly recipes and more. Memberships are available for $99.99 annually, $39.99 quarterly or $14.99 monthly. All KA Daily memberships include a seven-day free trial. Learn more here.

Published |Modified
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

