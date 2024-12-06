Alix Earle Reveals How She Balances It All, and Her Advice Is Super Relatable
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Alix Earle’s digital cover girl moment.
At the young age of 23, Alix Earle has amassed a social media community of more than 10 million followers, created a podcast that fans eagerly tune into each week, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and landed an SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover.
We were thrilled when Earle joined us on set in Miami this summer, where she flaunted her skills in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s lens for not one but two different photo shoots: one beachside spread and another that captured indoor after-party vibes. In addition to posing for some stunning photos, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model participated in several interviews, and we loved getting to know Earle better.
During one segment in particular, the New Jersey native shared exactly how she attempts to balance it all, and Earle’s response could not be more relatable.
“I feel like balancing is something that I’ve tried to be really good at,” Earle told us on set. “I try to say ‘yes’ to basically everything going on right now, just because everything is so exciting, but I definitely think balance is important. You need to be able to have time with your friends and your family and your loved ones and take time for the mental, but then, you know, you can also go to things and work and, honestly, how do I do it all? I don’t know. Like, I don’t sleep that much, I’m like, we’re just gonna do it all, you’re only young once, you only live once, and a lot of this stuff just feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, so it’s hard to pass on.”
We’ll certainly be taking Earle’s advice into the New Year by saying ‘yes’ to the opportunities that we simply can’t pass up, but prioritizing our mental health and well-being along the way.
Stay tuned as we continue to reminisce on more moments from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!