Ali Truwit Shows Off Paralympic Medals in Behind the Scenes Photos From SI Swim Debut
When Para swimmer Ali Truwit looks back on the events of the past year, she will have every reason and more to be proud. Let’s start with the obvious: a Paralympic debut. The former Yale swimmer broke onto the international stage at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games this fall with only one year of Para swimming under her belt.
Shortly after graduating from Yale in the spring of 2023, the Division I swimmer was the victim of a shark attack. Thanks to her friend and an incredible medical team, her life was saved. Truwit lost part of her leg in the attack but quickly determined that she wasn’t going to let it deter her from the sport that she loved. A month after the experience, she was already back in the pool. And a year later, she was qualifying for her first Paralympic Games with very few Para competitions to her name.
So if you ask us, 2024 will be a hard year for Truwit to top—and not simply because it brought her to the Paralympic Games, where she won two silver medals. In addition to her athletic accolades, this year also brought her to the set of SI Swimsuit. Just last week, she traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., where she posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. There, she was joined by fellow athletes Suni Lee, Nelly Korda, Eileen Gu, Caroline Marks, Jordan Chiles, Cameron Brink and Anna Hall—just a few of the faces that will make up next year’s magazine.
Hosting so many powerful women in one place was an incredible experience for the team, and one that we won’t soon forget. Or, in the words of our editor in chief MJ Day, “We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes. This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
You’ll have to wait until the issue launches in May to see all of the outtakes from the brand trip to Florida. But, in the meantime, we will be sharing some fun behind the scenes content from the photo shoot—including these incredible photos of Truwit posing with her silver medals (among other things).