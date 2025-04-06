11 of the Most Beautiful Beach SI Swimsuit Photos to Celebrate the Spring and Summer Seasons
Spring is officially here, which means the sun is stronger and lasts longer throughout the day. This warmer season usually comes with fun activities like camping, taking trips around the world or having a picnic outside. But, above all, the spring and summer seasons are hands down the optimal times for a beach hangout.
Nothing says spring/summer quite like the beach. So much so that it would be unforgivable to not look back on some of the best beach moments Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models experienced during their photo shoots. Be it the nice blue ocean waters in the background or the white sands, these 11 snaps are sure to make anyone more than ready for the heat.
Christen Goff: 2022
First up, one of SI Swimsuit’s beloved beach goddesses: Christen Goff! Chilling on the sands of Barbados, the 2021 Swim Search co-winner and 2022 co-Rookie of the Year was an absolute vision during her second photo shoot with the brand.
She sported this stylish black-and-white striped bikini from MIKOH and wore her hair in a way that practically screams summer relaxation. The way the sun reflects on her skin in front of the ocean does not go unnoticed, making this picture an easy favorite of not just Goff but also the Barbados beach.
Madisin Rian: 2023
Blue skies and even bluer waves are what everyone expects to see when going on a standard beach visit. This 2023 shoot with Madisin Rian took it to the next level, however, as the Dominican Republic’s sky and ocean are truly sights to behold.
Be it the way the skies just look so tranquil or the fact that the waves look like they’re more than ready to wash whatever wintertime sorrows one may have, this beach is just one-of-a-kind; only being able to be beaten by the fierce face card Rian delivered.
Sixtine: 2023
Bearing next to nothing is a mighty fine way to really experience the beach as it not only avoids sweltering in the heat but also allows for a great tan. In the same breath, however, leaving little to the imagination can serve as a physical metaphor for how we should all walk into this spring/summer season.
Sixtine’s photo shoot in Dominica in 2023 brings to mind the importance of letting loose and not taking things too seriously. If showing up in a leafy swimsuit from MilkBaby Bikini is what’s needed to live authentically, then so be it. It’s better to ensure this warm weather is spent doing things that bring joy.
XANDRA: 2024
One thing to adore about the beach is the fact that it makes for the optimal backdrop for a golden hour moment. Derek Ketetela—the photographer of XANDRA's Belize photo shoot in 2024—caught a handful of these moments, capturing them on camera exceptionally well.
The sun slowly setting in the sunset is such a hallmark of the summer as it signifies the time when the nighttime summer festivities are just getting started.
Chrissy Teigen: 2017
Rocks are underrated when it comes to must-haves of beaches, especially because the perfect rock can not only make for an awesome climbing activity but also an eye-catching object in a photo. Case in point, this snap of Chrissy Teigen on Sumba Island! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend and the beach backdrop go hand-in-hand in this flick, bringing out the best side in one another.
Perhaps after bringing this photo back to mind, no one will forget to appreciate the rocks on the beach that add to that incomparable aesthetic.
Yumi Nu: 2021
No matter the age, seashell collecting on the beach is one of the best ways to ring in the summer. This fun activity dictates who amongst beach lovers has the best eye for nature as well as who has the most luck in coming across something worth collecting. Yumi Nu was both of these people as her finds in Tampa, Fla. for her 2021 shoot were definitely praiseworthy.
Seashell collecting brings people together, reminding everyone to stop and appreciate the little things from time to time. Isn’t that what life’s all about, after all?
Chanel Iman: 2024
When it comes to the beaches that allow horses to frolic, magic happens.
Chanel Iman’s trip to Belize in 2024 is a great reminder to check what unique activities a beach may offer so that tanning and swimming aren’t the only recreation one does during their visit. After all, it’s not every day one can say they got to pose next to a majestic white horse in the sand!
Gayle King: 2024
The greenery that comes with spring in full blossom and the heat that comes with summer in full swing come together to produce a tropical environment that cannot be matched.
As seen in Gayle King’s Mexico shoot in 2024, nature truly did its thing when deciding to adorn the beach with plants to add some extra flare. The beach can be a stellar place to go when you need to take in the sights of natural beauty.
Katie Austin: 2021
Katie Austin posing by Atlantic City, N.J.’s boardwalk in 2021 serves as a nice reminder that not all beach days have to be filled with only staying in the sand and the water.
A boardwalk day surrounded by friends and family members can make for unforgettable memories. Delicious food, thrilling entertainment and the occasional Ferris Wheel ride are just some of the few things one can partake in at their local boardwalk.
Lorena Durán: 2023
Who doesn’t love a good hammock—especially when it’s a hammock on the beach?
Lorena Durán certainly knows a thing or two about enjoying a major hammock moment as her shoot in Puerto Rico with Ben Watts in 2023 exemplifies just how cozy a hanging seat can be. The creation of the hammock was already groundbreaking as it birthed a way for one to lounge without worrying about the confines of a chair. But when someone decided to add these on the beach? Revolutionary for relaxation.
Halima Aden: 2019
Letting all worries and tribulations float away in the warm summer breeze is one of the best feelings that come with the changing seasons. Something about living life to the fullest just feels so right during summer; releasing inhibitions is almost an absolute must to truly make the most of the warmth and radiance of the sun.
Just as Halima Aden looks free and serene in her Kenya shoot in 2019, so should everyone else for the summer.
Watching the waves ebb and flow, witnessing animals be free, taking photos of magnificent plants, letting it all hang loose in a hammock and basking in the golden hour sun are just some of the few ways to occupy the months to come. Take a note from these Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and have the best spring/summer season ever!