11 Most Daring Brooks Nader SI Swimsuit Photos We’re Still Thinking About

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader is having a banner year. The SI Swimsuit legend, fresh off her 2023 Baywatch-inspired cover moment, has taken her talents from the pages of the magazine to the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars. Paired with Gleb Savchenko, the Baton Rouge native has been making headlines for their electric performances, playful social media antics and rumored showmance.

Nader joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2019 after winning the Swim Search open casting call, and she’s graced the issue every year since. The oldest of four sisters—all of whom live and model in New York City—the 27-year-old has been taking the Big Apple by storm, though she has grown to love Los Angeles and has been spending tons of time on the West Coast as a result of the competition. From runways to fashion weeks to major brand campaigns, Nader continues to solidify her style icon and supermodel status while inspiring young women to chase their dreams.

“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader shared while on location of her second photo shoot this year, celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary issue. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a Legend, surrounded by actual Legends like Christie BrinkleyTyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”

In honor of Nader’s DWTS journey and her triumphant return to the finale this evening, her first time back on stage and performing with the Russian professional choreographer since they were eliminated on Oct. 15, let’s revisit some of Nader’s boldest and most unforgettable SI Swimsuit photos that helped make her an icon.

2019, Paradise Island, Bahamas with Yu Tsai

Nader was named winner of the Swim Search in 2019, and it was the most special, rewarding moment.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“I got the call from [editor in chief] MJ [Day, who said] ‘All right, pack your bags. You're going to the Bahamas to shoot with Yu Tsai.’ No pressure. So I was obviously a little bit nervous. I tried to just have a good mindset going into it and not be too nervous, even though I had never really done a bikini shoot like that... I was a little nervous but literally the second that we started shooting, everything went away,” she shared. “I really wanted to be in Sports Illustrated. I’ve always admired the girls and what it represents. I was told by the agency at that time, ‘Oh, I don’t think that they’ll like you. We can’t send you into the casting. I don’t think it’s going to be a good fit.’ They put me on the back burner with that. I basically heard about an open call from Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil who won the year before me. I saw it all over their Instagram and saw it advertised in Miami. So I was like, ‘I really want to be in it this year somehow. So this is my only other chance.’ I went to the open call. There were thousands of girls in Miami in the summer. You wait in line outside. You’re sweating like crazy ... but it was totally worth it.”

2020, Bali, Indonesia with Yu Tsai

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, Indonesia. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Bracelets by Monies. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali, Indonesia. Swimsuit by Rudi Gernreich. Sunglasses by Versace. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

2021, Hollywood, Fla. with Ben Watts

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Electric Picks. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

2022, Montenegro with James Macari

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelets by SOKO and provided by New York Vintage. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by Rue Gembon. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

2023, the Dominican Republic with James Macari

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by NAU BIKINIS. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

We had to include her iconic cover image, obviously.

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Bracelets by Noir provided by New York Vintage. Earrings by Electric Picks x Brooks Nader. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

2024, Mexico with Yu Tsai

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet provided by New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Tune in to see the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale, a special three-hour episode, tonight on ABC and Disney+.

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

