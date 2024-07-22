5 Stunning Red Swimsuit Photos of Brittany Mahomes in Belize
When Brittany Mahomes was selected as a rookie for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, she described feeling incredibly humbled and could hardly believe her good fortune.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes stated of the opportunity while on location in Belize. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”
A certified personal trainer, proud mom and co-owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL franchise, Mahomes absolutely nailed her poses and stunned during her debut in the 60th anniversary issue. While on location in the Central American country, Mahomes donned several red hot swimwear looks, from stringy bikinis to strappy one-pieces that accentuated her figure. The bold and trendy color also came into play in the form of a few fun accessories.
Mahomes, 28, who is “unapologetically always myself in any setting,” also imparted some great words of wisdom while on set with us earlier this year when it comes to staying true to yourself.
“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” she suggested. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
Below, find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots of Mahomes, captured by photographer Derek Kettela in Belize for the 2024 issue.