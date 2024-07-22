Swimsuit

5 Stunning Red Swimsuit Photos of Brittany Mahomes in Belize

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie absolutely nailed her photo shoot in Central America.

Cara O’Bleness

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

When Brittany Mahomes was selected as a rookie for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, she described feeling incredibly humbled and could hardly believe her good fortune.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes stated of the opportunity while on location in Belize. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

A certified personal trainer, proud mom and co-owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL franchise, Mahomes absolutely nailed her poses and stunned during her debut in the 60th anniversary issue. While on location in the Central American country, Mahomes donned several red hot swimwear looks, from stringy bikinis to strappy one-pieces that accentuated her figure. The bold and trendy color also came into play in the form of a few fun accessories.

Mahomes, 28, who is “unapologetically always myself in any setting,” also imparted some great words of wisdom while on set with us earlier this year when it comes to staying true to yourself.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” she suggested. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”

Below, find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots of Mahomes, captured by photographer Derek Kettela in Belize for the 2024 issue.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus Hat by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Shorts by Casablanca. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus Hat by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews