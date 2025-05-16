6 Standout SI Swimsuit Red Carpet Looks From the 60th Anniversary Launch We’re Still Obsessed With
It’s our favorite time of the year: SI Swimsuit Launch Week!
The 2025 edition was released online on Tuesday, May 13. The issue is available online now, as well as at select newsstands starting May 17, so the SI Swimsuit family is headed to the Hard Rock Hotel New York in Manhattan to celebrate at the official launch party.
With that in mind, let’s check out some of our favorite looks from last year’s red carpet while our exciting week of festivities is in full swing.
Achieng Agutu
Agutu celebrated the release of her SI Swimsuit rookie campaign by styling a mini chocolate-brown Dandy. Clo dress with sparkly silver pumps from AMINA MUADDI.
“Cheers to the most special night of my life YET,” Agutu shared on Instagram. “This one is for my big girls, for my curvy girls for USSS!!!”
Nicole Williams English
Williams English sported a LE THANH HOA gold gown for her sophomore appearance with the magazine, adding strappy gold Rene Caovilla heels to complete the look.
The model shared a behind the scenes peek of her getting ready on Instagram, stating, “First night of [SI Swimsuit] launch week was a dream! I never want it to end.”
Lauren Chan
SI Swimsuit 2025 cover girl Lauren Chan was perfectly on-brand for the night’s festivities. Wearing a unique Mario Fugnitto transparent garment, the model looked like she had taken a dip in the ocean, sporting a black SKIMS bikini underneath.
“Giving WET for the [SI Swimsuit] 2024 launch,” the model posted on Instagram with a 10-slide carousel of her ensemble.
Brooks Nader
In a Tom Ford gown that immediately caught our attention, 2023 cover girl Brooks Nader commanded the red carpet. With intricate detailing and a shimmery, reflective material, the model needed no extra accessories to boost her shine.
“Wearing my dream dress from the archives,” Nader gushed on Instagram, including seven snapshots from her night out in New York City.
XANDRA
The self-proclaimed “little miss rookie” was a star (literally) on her first SI Swimsuit red carpet. XANDRA donned a mini dress adorned with sequins and two silver star decals, and kept her footwear simple with matching black close-toed heels.
The model, who had her sophomore campaign with the magazine in 2025, also shared candid snapshots from the event with fellow 2025 models Olivia Dunne, Ellie Thumann, Jena Sims, Camille Kostek and Nader.
Paige Spiranac
Spiranac left little to the imagination in this strapless mesh ensemble. The former professional golfer and content creator secured a spot on the 60th Anniversary Legends issue alongside Winnie Harlow, Kate Love, Maye Musk, Paulina Porizkova, Jasmine Sanders, Kostek and Nader.
“I can’t put into words how special it is to be on the cover this year with so many inspiring women,” Spiranac wrote in 2024. “Honored is an understatement.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.