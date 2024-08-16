A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Vintage Vibes and Expert Styling
Summer is almost over and our fashion mood boards have never looked better, thanks to SI Swimsuit models and the flawless looks they have been pulling off as of late. From beachside bikinis to glamorous gowns to sporty street style, these brand stars have all developed their own personal sense of style and are, once again, proving perfect execution.
Below are some of our favorite fashion moments from the week. Get ready to like, save and take some notes because these outfits are certainly phenomenal.
Cindy Kimberly
The 2022 model donned this flirty, Ariana Grande-inspired voluminous half-pony and sultry glam look and it has immediately become our next date night inspo.
Jasmine Sanders
The brand legend and social media star is soaking in all the summer sun in the cutest bikinis while she can.
Olivia Dunne
The 2024 rookie and elite gymnast shared the most marvelous throwback to her debut photo shoot in Puerto Rico last year.
Natalie Mariduena
The two-time brand star looked absolutely phenomenal in this sleek gown, featuring a unique gold breastplate and ab-baring silhouette.
Alix Earle
The June digital issue cover star paired this lace cover-up with an underboob-baring black bikini and the entire beachside Italian ensemble was chef’s kiss.
Xandra Pohl
The DJ attended Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood event in Santa Monica, Calif., in this beautiful strapless gown featuring shimmery silver waist details.
Lori Harvey
The 2024 rookie is an expert at accessorizing, and her new item of choice is a designer head scarf.